FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Mukiele objectives - Dexerto

Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele has got a pretty nice Rulebreakers card in FIFA 21, and you get your hands on it by completing five objectives.

After a few loading screen teasers, the Rulebreakers promo has gone live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and though its not as wild as some players speculated it would be, it has brought some interesting changes.

The Harry Kane card is, obviously, the pick of the bunch given his increased pace, but you’ll need some serious pack luck to get him.

However, one player you don’t need luck to get is Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele. The French defender’s Rulebreakers card is available, for free, via the objectives page, and we’ll run you through it with his in-game stats and the challenges you’ve got to complete.

Rulebreakers Mukiele in-game stats

Compared to his normal card, the Rulebreaker version of Mukiele has increased speed, passing, dribbling, and physical. However, his defending stats have been reduced ever so slightly.

If you’re looking for a different option to say, Kevin Mbabu, the Leipzig full-back is a stellar choice, and it makes all the much better this new card is free thanks to the objectives.

All you have to do, to get your hands on him, is complete the objectives that are listed below. You’ll also receive some packs and XP bonuses too for each objective that you tick off.

Rulebreakers Mukiele objectives

Crossing Charms: Assist 4 goals with Crosses using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic

Defensive Delivery: Assist 5 goals with French Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic

French Finishing: Score in 6 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic

Goal Glut: Score 12 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic

Bundesliga Base: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic

As you can see, all of these challenges have to be completed inside of the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic. To get into said friendly, you have to go through the play menu inside FIFA Ultimate Team and scroll all the way to Friendlies.

In there, you go to Play Online, and you’ll then have the option to select the Rulebreakers Classic friendly – provided your team has at least five Bundesliga players and one French player. If you meet the requirements, you’ve got until November 3rd to get the card.