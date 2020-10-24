 FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Mukiele objectives - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Rulebreakers: How to complete Mukiele objectives

Nordi Mukiele rulebreakers graphic
Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele has got a pretty nice Rulebreakers card in FIFA 21, and you get your hands on it by completing five objectives. 

After a few loading screen teasers, the Rulebreakers promo has gone live in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and though its not as wild as some players speculated it would be, it has brought some interesting changes.

The Harry Kane card is, obviously, the pick of the bunch given his increased pace, but you’ll need some serious pack luck to get him.

However, one player you don’t need luck to get is Red Bull Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele. The French defender’s Rulebreakers card is available, for free, via the objectives page, and we’ll run you through it with his in-game stats and the challenges you’ve got to complete. 

Screenshot of the in-game stats for Rulebreakers Nordi Mukiele.
FUTBIN
Rulebreakers Mukiele in-game stats.

Rulebreakers Mukiele in-game stats

Compared to his normal card, the Rulebreaker version of Mukiele has increased speed, passing, dribbling, and physical. However, his defending stats have been reduced ever so slightly.

If you’re looking for a different option to say, Kevin Mbabu, the Leipzig full-back is a stellar choice, and it makes all the much better this new card is free thanks to the objectives. 

All you have to do, to get your hands on him, is complete the objectives that are listed below. You’ll also receive some packs and XP bonuses too for each objective that you tick off. 

Rulebreakers Mukiele objectives

  • Crossing Charms: Assist 4 goals with Crosses using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Defensive Delivery: Assist 5 goals with French Defenders in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • French Finishing: Score in 6 separate matches using French players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Goal Glut: Score 12 goals using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
  • Bundesliga Base: Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic
in-game screenshot of the list of objectives for Nordi Mukiele
Screenshot via EA Sports
The list of objectives needed to get the Rulebreaker Mukiele card.

As you can see, all of these challenges have to be completed inside of the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Classic. To get into said friendly, you have to go through the play menu inside FIFA Ultimate Team and scroll all the way to Friendlies. 

In there, you go to Play Online, and you’ll then have the option to select the Rulebreakers Classic friendly – provided your team has at least five Bundesliga players and one French player. If you meet the requirements, you’ve got until November 3rd to get the card.

How to complete FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC

FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC

EA Sports just released an all-new Squad Builder Challenge (SBC) for Inaki Williams. Here, we will show you how to complete the SBC and earn yourself the prize. 

If you’re looking for a La Liga Striker to add to your squad, EA Sports just gave you two legitimate options. The newest SBC features Inaki Williams, but with a twist. You get to choose between two cards with different stats.

The first option features a Williams card with an 82 shooting stat and a 90 dribbling stat. The second option features a slightly different Williams card, with 89 shooting and 83 dribbling. The rest of the stats are the same for both cards. As an 84 overall with an 88 pace, he will instantly become one of the best Spanish Strikers in the game.

FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC

Requirements:

You must create two different teams to complete this SBC. The first is called Top Form and the other is National Duty. Here’s how to get them done and get your hands on the new Rulebreakers card.

Read More: How to complete FIFA 21’s Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC

Top Form

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

Inaki Williams FIFA 21 Rulebreakers SBC
Futbin
Top Form Solution

National Duty

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

Inaki Williams SBC FIFA 21 Rulebreakers
Futbin
National Duty Solution

Depending on what platform you play on, according to the Futbin Database, these solutions should range from around 50,000 to 70,000 FUT coins. This amount should be well-worth the new Rulebreaker card.

Should you choose dribbling or shooting?

Once you complete the SBC, you will get to choose between the two cards. Classically in FIFA, dribbling is an extremely important stat. The ability to get around opponents and protect the ball is of the utmost importance. Shooting is also a nice stat to have, but an 82 shooting rating should be more than enough for decent players to score goals with.

If you’re looking to maximize the potential of the card, taking the card with the higher dribbling stat is probably the best option. Either way, both options are excellent, and having some extra shooting skills never hurts either.