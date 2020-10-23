 How to complete FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC

Published: 23/Oct/2020 19:23

by Nate Searl

FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC

EA Sports just released an all-new Squad Builder Challenge (SBC) for Inaki Williams. Here, we will show you how to complete the SBC and earn yourself the prize. 

If you’re looking for a La Liga Striker to add to your squad, EA Sports just gave you two legitimate options. The newest SBC features Inaki Williams, but with a twist. You get to choose between two cards with different stats.

The first option features a Williams card with an 82 shooting stat and a 90 dribbling stat. The second option features a slightly different Williams card, with 89 shooting and 83 dribbling. The rest of the stats are the same for both cards. As an 84 overall with an 88 pace, he will instantly become one of the best Spanish Strikers in the game.

FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC

Requirements:

You must create two different teams to complete this SBC. The first is called Top Form and the other is National Duty. Here’s how to get them done and get your hands on the new Rulebreakers card.

Top Form

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

Inaki Williams FIFA 21 Rulebreakers SBC
Futbin
Top Form Solution

National Duty

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

Inaki Williams SBC FIFA 21 Rulebreakers
Futbin
National Duty Solution

Depending on what platform you play on, according to the Futbin Database, these solutions should range from around 50,000 to 70,000 FUT coins. This amount should be well-worth the new Rulebreaker card.

Should you choose dribbling or shooting?

Once you complete the SBC, you will get to choose between the two cards. Classically in FIFA, dribbling is an extremely important stat. The ability to get around opponents and protect the ball is of the utmost importance. Shooting is also a nice stat to have, but an 82 shooting rating should be more than enough for decent players to score goals with.

If you’re looking to maximize the potential of the card, taking the card with the higher dribbling stat is probably the best option. Either way, both options are excellent, and having some extra shooting skills never hurts either.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 9/Oct/2020 11:35 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 11:47

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 Calvert Lewin SBC POTM
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for the Premier League. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC, as the Everton striker has scooped the prize and a new FUT card. 

The Englishman has been in red hot form for the Toffees since the season began and has not slowed down since, scoring for England on his debut call-up, October 8.

What better time to release his card than on launch day of FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, as he’s dropped right into the game.

The news was confirmed a day after his goal against Wales, where the Lions won 3-0, as seen below in a tweet from the Premier League. 

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card looks set to enter that elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 88 pace and 82 shooting. That’s one of the best the league has to offer.

FIFA 21 Calvert-Lewin POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are two teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called Top Form and Premier League. Here’s how to check them both off and get your hands on DCL’s newest version in Ultimate Team.

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution: 

FIFA 21 Calvert Lewin POTM solution Top Form
FUTBIN
Top Form SBC solution for FIFA 21’s PL POTM SBC.

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution: 

FIFA 21 Premier League SBC solution Calvert-Lewin
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League POTM challenge.

How much is Calvert-Lewin POTM in FIFA 21?

Using information from the reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that the Calvert Lewin POTM SBC is going to cost between 60,000 and 70,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this type of striker and those stats, it could be the biggest bargain so far – but have in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. For completing the SBC, you will also pick up two packs for your troubles: Jumbo Gold Pack and a Premium Electrum Players Pack.

For more FIFA 21 SBC guides, stick with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.