How to complete FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC - Dexerto

EA Sports just released an all-new Squad Builder Challenge (SBC) for Inaki Williams. Here, we will show you how to complete the SBC and earn yourself the prize.

If you’re looking for a La Liga Striker to add to your squad, EA Sports just gave you two legitimate options. The newest SBC features Inaki Williams, but with a twist. You get to choose between two cards with different stats.

90 DRI or 89 SHO? 🤔#Rulebreakers Iñaki Williams Player Pick Squad Building Challenge, available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/CzWxaz4Yfw — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 23, 2020

The first option features a Williams card with an 82 shooting stat and a 90 dribbling stat. The second option features a slightly different Williams card, with 89 shooting and 83 dribbling. The rest of the stats are the same for both cards. As an 84 overall with an 88 pace, he will instantly become one of the best Spanish Strikers in the game.

FIFA 21 Inaki Williams Rulebreakers SBC

Requirements:

You must create two different teams to complete this SBC. The first is called Top Form and the other is National Duty. Here’s how to get them done and get your hands on the new Rulebreakers card.

Top Form

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

National Duty

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution:

Depending on what platform you play on, according to the Futbin Database, these solutions should range from around 50,000 to 70,000 FUT coins. This amount should be well-worth the new Rulebreaker card.

Should you choose dribbling or shooting?

Once you complete the SBC, you will get to choose between the two cards. Classically in FIFA, dribbling is an extremely important stat. The ability to get around opponents and protect the ball is of the utmost importance. Shooting is also a nice stat to have, but an 82 shooting rating should be more than enough for decent players to score goals with.

If you’re looking to maximize the potential of the card, taking the card with the higher dribbling stat is probably the best option. Either way, both options are excellent, and having some extra shooting skills never hurts either.