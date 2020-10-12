 5 best FUT squads to dominate FIFA 21’s first Weekend League - Dexerto
5 best Ultimate Team squads to dominate FIFA 21’s first Weekend League

Published: 12/Oct/2020 6:12

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 is officially out, and fans have had their hands all over the Ultimate Team grind for a weekend so far… now Weekend League is on the horizon, and you need a killer FUT squad; here’s five FIFA teams ready for the big leagues.

The early FIFA Ultimate Team grind is always tricky. Do you drop all your coins straight into a beast starter squad and dominate Division Rivals, or do you play it slow and steady and build up for that team with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr?

Well, a key to that is placing high in the Weekend League ⁠— the first of which will kick-off on Friday, Oct. 16 ⁠— and to do that you do need a killer FUT squad.

Here’s five FUT teams, ranging from 25k to 500k, that could be the difference between winning and losing in one of the toughest challenges FIFA has to offer: the Ultimate Team Weekend League. Without further ado, let’s get underway.

FIFA 21 Harry Kane
EA SPORTS
The first Weekend League of FIFA 21 is just over the horizon.

Last time out, we allowed a minimum bar of 90 for chemistry in Dexerto’s best starter squads article. That isn’t going to cut it in the Weekend League, unfortunately, meaning we’ll need 100 for league squads and hybrids alike.

As always, all prices are courtesy of FUTBIN. Keep in mind too, the FUT market is volatile; the listed prices may fluctuate slightly at stages in the opening weeks.

Hybrid Weekend League squad: 25k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
This is the cheapest Weekend League squad we’re going to show you, and it proves that you can head into the top-level competition armed with some pretty lethal stars, all for a cheaper price that doesn’t knock around your coin stash.

Anderson Talisca and Quincy Promes are the keys to unlocking this WL team’s potential in the thick of the action. Alex Teixeira and Donyell Malen may be fast-paced threats at the top of the 4-4-2 formation, but the midfield duo create the game.

Use David Neres and new Leeds signing Raphinha to poke and prod at your opponent’s defence, before Promes and Talisca either play a killer through ball, a whipped over wide cross, or simply run at the goals themselves ⁠— they can do it all.

Stefan De Vrij lies in the heart of the defence too, key to defending the backline. Bruno Peres and Ridgeciano Haps should get forward, so be ready to switch to your Dutch defender and do a little last-ditch defending; it’s worth it for all the goals.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 28k
  • Xbox One: 26k
  • Origin PC: 27k

La Liga squad: 50k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
We’ve had a hybrid squad, yes, but now let’s keep it simple. La Liga has plenty of top talents available for quite cheap, meaning we can eke a solid Weekend League out for 50k.

This Spanish squad shines in the midfield. French playmaker Nabil Fekir has been back to his best in FIFA 21, playing well above his 83 rating, while Marcos Llorente has been another shock star among La Liga’s midfield stock. Cover star João Félix joins them on the left.

Gerard Moreno plays as a target man between fast-paced Ansu Fati and Rodrygo.

There are two clear upgrade paths for this squad. The first is swapping out Felipe for defensive titan Eder Militao. The Real Madrid defender costs around 25k, but this FIFA he’s worth every single cent ⁠— he plays far above his 80 rating.

The second is Ansu Fati’s new in-form card from Team of the Week 2. The red-hot Barcelona youngster has a cracking upgrade; well worth the 20k price jump.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 54k
  • Xbox One: 48k
  • Origin PC: 63k

Premier League squad: 100k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
Just like we said in our Starter Squad article, everyone loves the Premier League ⁠— some of the world’s biggest footballing names have moved there in recent years, and it’s televised around the world too ⁠— here’s a 100k squad for the league.

The team itself is based around a balanced midfield, with pacey wide wingers and fullbacks to stretch opponent’s thin and take advantage of FIFA 21’s speed hike.

Richarlson is the big money signing (around 23k) while United’s midfield marshall Donny van de Beek should work overtime as the center of the spine. 

There’s also a few surprise wonder-picks in the Premier League squad too. Steven Bergwijn has shone above his price tag (15k) so far this year, and Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic is a steal at just a cheap 6k on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If you want to splash 10k more, add Leeds’ Rodrigo up top; he’s a beast this year.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 101k
  • Xbox One: 97k
  • Origin PC: 106k

Hybrid Weekend League squad 2: 250k

EA SPORTS
The Serie A finally gets some love in our squads articles in this 250k team, which splashes some of the best cards from the Premier League and La Liga to boot.

The Italian competition boasts some of the strongest attackers in FIFA 21, including Douglas Costa, Ciro Immobile, and Paulo Dybala. Radja Naingollan also rounds out the Serie A attack, in a personal favourite of mine so far in the new FUT campaign.

The backline is built around this year’s meta FUT defender Eder Militao, with rock-solid Manchester City star Fernandinho partnering him. Bruno Peres and Alex Telles (who you may have to snipe early if you want to grab him) spread out on the wings.

We’ve also splashed in a One to Watch card, released in the latest OTW team. Achraf Hakimi is a stellar speedster in FIFA 21 so far, and his OTW card goes for just 25k. A proper bargain.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 263k
  • Xbox One: 266k
  • Origin PC: 244k

Big Spender Weekend League squad: 500k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
Here’s where things get really exciting. If you’ve managed to trade or pack your way to 500k, then you’re set for a while. You can slap together a nasty looking Weekend League team, and get to work climbing for Gold or Elite.

For this final team, we’ve gone with the Prem again. There’s plenty of meta cards to pick from here, and they’re all relatively expensive; but totally worth it.

Where do we start?

Well, Gareth Bale out on the wing is a delicacy not many Weekend League teams can afford at the moment. He slices into the budget ⁠— the Welshman costs around 100k ⁠— but he’s very much a focal point of the Premier League squad’s attack.

Gabriel Jesus and Wilfred Zaha are obvious picks; in FIFA 21, pace is king all over again, and these two come loaded with deadly speed. The same goes for Georginio Wijnaldum, who will be attacking down the left for the team.

Liverpool’s new man Thiago Alcantara will play a deeper role on the right, while Merseyside rival Allan is the pivot to bring it all together. Allan has been the pick of the litter in FIFA 21 so far ⁠— the Brazilian Everton star won’t disappoint for 90k.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 501k
  • Xbox One: 475k
  • Origin PC: 500k
EA SPORTS
So there you have it; the five best Weekend League squads to get you off on the right foot (pun very much intended) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s biggest challenge mode, the FUT Champions competition.

If you aren’t quite up to this level just yet, make sure you check out our FUT Starter Squad suggestions ⁠— they’ll take your game to the next level early on in FIFA 21.

FIFA

Ultimate FIFA 21 starter squads: 5 best cheap FUT teams

Published: 5/Oct/2020 7:34 Updated: 5/Oct/2020 7:51

by Isaac McIntyre

Share

FIFA 21 FUT

As with every year, having a solid squad to start in Ultimate Team is key to succeeding FIFA 21, and we’ve put together a few killer 10k, 20k, and 50k squads you can build for cheap to get your started on the right foot straight away in this year’s road to FUT glory.

FIFA 21 is finally here ⁠— or at least, the EA Play early access has already begun ⁠— and that means FUT fans around the world are hard at work building their first starter squads.

Ultimate Team has always been about putting together the best stars from around Europe and the world’s top leagues. You want the edge of your opponents, but you also want value for your money ⁠— who wouldn’t want the best for cheap?

Here’s five teams, ranging from 10k to 50k, that can get you off on the right foot in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. There’s four-league hybrids, Premier League starters, and a few tips on who the hidden gems are in FUT this year; let’s get underway.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 1 Rewards
EA SPORTS
Putting together a cheap FIFA Ultimate Team squad is crucial at the start of every FUT cycle.

It must be noted that, due to the budgetary constraints of each squad, not all of them are 100 chemistry. We have therefore set the minimum bar to 90 so you’ll at least be in decent shape as far as team chem is concerned.

As always, all prices are courtesy of FUTBIN. Keep in mind too, the FUT market is volatile; the listed prices may fluctuate slightly at stages in the opening weeks.

Premier League starter squad: 10k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
Everyone loves the Premier League ⁠— it’s become the global football league in modern times, and is televised to every country around the world. It makes total sense then that, as you find your feet in FIFA 21, you’ll want to start in England’s top league.

This 10k starter team is based around a number of England’s young stars, including Chelsea prospect Tammy Abraham leading the line and Mason Greenwood injecting pace on the right flank. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is a danger on the left as well.

The balanced 4-3-3 formation allows Phil Foden to get forward, while Cheikhou Kouyaté and Youri Tielemans command from the middle. Mohamed Salisu is key to defense with his workrates, as is Andreas Christensen and his 82 defense.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 8.9k
  • Xbox One: 11.2k
  • Origin PC: 9.2k

Serie A starter squad: 10k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
If the Premier League isn’t really your thing, then Italy’s Serie A always provides a stack of value for money in Ultimate Team’s early days.

This Serie A squad focuses on play down the middle in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Andrea Belotti and Federico Bernardeschi provide the main playmaking abilities; Bernardeschi commands the midfield with 83 short passing, while Belotti holds up play with his 80 strength.

The central buildup allows Gervinho (90 sprint speed) and Manuel Lazzari (91 acceleration) to get in behind on the wings and break open defenses. Belotti will then be lurking in the box with his 88 finishing and 84 heading, ready to score.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 9.9k
  • Xbox One: 10.8k
  • Origin PC: 9.5k

La Liga starter squad: 20k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
With double the cash in our pockets ⁠— 20k, up from the cheaper 10k ⁠— it’s time to head over to sunny Spain. The La Liga offers good value for money in the early stages of FIFA Ultimate Team, and gives plenty of chances to upgrade too.

The focal point of this 3-5-2 formation is Isco, who is playing as a central forward midfielder (CAM). His 82 passing, built around 83 vision and 84 passing, should give French speedster Kévin Gameiro and his Spanish strike partner Gerard Moreno plenty of chances.

The squad has Tello and Hernani on the wings for speedy width.

The La Liga defense is also solid, with three central defenders ⁠— left-footed Torres, as well as Ruben Vezo and Mandi ⁠— guarded by defensive powerhouses Kondogbia and Rakitic.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 17.2k
  • Xbox One: 20.1k
  • Origin PC: 15.8k

Four-league FUT hybrid: 50k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
Finally got your hands on some FUT coins after doing your Division Rivals placements and chipping away at the advanced SBCs? Well, let’s get settled with a hybrid team that will tide you over until at least the first Weekend League in October.

This 50k squad is based around one of the cheaper beasts in FUT so far: Red Bull Leipzig striker Hee Chan Hwang. The little South Korean superstar comes equipped with three-star skills, four-star weak foot, and a blistering 93 overall pace.

The team’s wingers have the same insane pace; Hakimi (94) and Diaby (93) will be a handful for any opponent, especially with Konrad, Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, and Arturo Vidal supplying them from the center of the park.

The defense is where the team is short-changed, but not by much. Bruno Peres and Kieran Tierney provide width in this Premier League/Bundesliga/Serie A/La Liga hybrid, and Brazilian duo David Luiz and Gabriel Paulista run the backline.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 50.3k
  • Xbox One: 57.4k
  • Origin PC: 49.9k

Premier League upgrade squad: 50k

Screenshot via FUTBIN
The last squad we’ve put together is probably one you should get used to playing against; everyone loves a solid Premier League squad, and FIFA 21 is set to be no different.

We will add, this team is super inflated on Xbox One at the moment; it clocks in at around 65k, which is a huge 20k more expensive than on PlayStation 4 or Origin PC.

Despite that, it’s a cracking team. Antonio and Calvert-Lewin provide decent pace up top in a 4-4-2 ⁠— we just had to bang the English league team in that formation ⁠— with Podence and Willian stretching defenders thin with their 92 and 82 pace respectively.

The midfield pair of Rodri and Kovacic is where the team shines. Rodri boasts a strong 82 defense and 80 physical, while Chelsea’s Kovacic can spit passes left and right with his 83 passing, and track back in defense with 75 pace to boot.

Finally, Fredericks makes up for Willian’s 82 pace with his own blistering 92. On the left flank, Davies covers for Podence’s roams with a cracking 78 defense and 75 dribbling.

Total Cost

  • PS4: 46.4k
  • Xbox One: 65k
  • Origin PC: 46.4k
EA SPORTS
So there you have it; five ultimate starter squads to get you off on the right foot (pun very much intended) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Once you’ve grinded these out, have a look at our Weekend League team suggestions ⁠— they’ll take your game to the next level.

FIFA 21 is officially released on Friday, Oct. 9. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.