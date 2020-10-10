 How to complete FIFA 21's Ansu Fati POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Ansu Fati POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 10/Oct/2020 20:35

by Bill Cooney
Ansu Fati POTM SBC
EA Sports

Share

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first-ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for La Liga. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC, as the Barcelona winger has landed himself a brand new FUT card. 

Fati has certainly been in full POTM form for Barca since the season began and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, even with international matches for Spain coming up on the schedule.

Advertisement

What better time to release his card than just after launch day for FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, with his new card getting right into the action.

Fittingly enough, La Liga confirmed his POTM status with a tweet just before Spain kicked off their Nations League match against Switzerland on Oct. 10.

Advertisement

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card could very well break into the elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 95 pace and 84 shooting. He’s one of the best La Liga has to offer, and this SBC certainly comes with the price tag to match.

FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are three teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called La Liga, Spain, and Tactical Emulation. Here’s how to check them all off and get your hands on Fati’s newest card in Ultimate Team.

La Liga

Advertisement
  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Fati La Liga solution
FUTBIN
La Liga SBC solution for FIFA 21’s La Liga POTM SBC.

Spain

  • Number of players from Spain: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Advertisement
fati Spain SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Spain POTM challenge.

Tactical Emulation

  • Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Advertisement
Fati Tactical Emulation SBC solution
FUTBIN
SBC solution for Fati’s Technical Emulation POTM challenge.

How much is the Ansu Fati POTM in FIFA 21?

Remember when we mentioned that this would be a pricey SBC? Well, we weren’t kidding. Using information from the ever-reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that Fati’s POTM SBC is going to cost between 170,000 and 200,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this level of winger and those stats, this SBC certainly can’t be considered a bargain by any means – and keep in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. To lessen the blow of completing the SBC though, you will receive three packs for your troubles: a Mixed Players Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Prime Mixed Players Pack.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 10/Oct/2020 16:29

by Connor Bennett
Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA POTM FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS are dishing out Player of the Month cards in FIFA 21, and the Bundesliga will share the spotlight. So, here are all the nominees for the prestigious award.

Over the years, FIFA has been keeping up with real-life footballing events thanks to promos like Team of the Week, Team of the Season, and Ones to Watch. 

Advertisement

These specials cards have focused on top performers, and in recent years, Player of the Month cards have also joined the fray from different leagues.

The formula is simple. If a player receives the Player of the Month nod from the fan vote, they are rewarded with a unique card in FIFA that is only accessible via a special SBC – Squad Building Challenge. Here, we’ll be tracking the Bundesliga winners and losers throughout FIFA 21.

Advertisement
Erling Haaland skipping past a defender
EA SPORTS
Haaland is one of the Bundesliga’s best forwards this year and should be in with a chance of special cards.

How to vote for Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to get involved with the vote, you will have to wait until the nominees are announced. This typically happens towards the end of the month, or in some cases, just after the month has finished.

Once the nominees are unveiled, you’ll be able to head over to the respective league’s website and vote on the possible winner by following these short few steps. 

  1. Head over to the EA SPORTS Bundesliga POTM website
  2. Scroll through the candidates and make your choice
  3. Press ‘vote’ by their name to make a selection
  4. Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done!

FIFA 21 Bundesliga POTM Winners & Nominees

September’s Bundesliga POTM nominees

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA, the Bundesliga POTM nominees for September are dominated by Bayern Munich stars, but other clubs get a shine too. 

Advertisement

These Bayern stars are  Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, and Serge Gnabry, but the full list can be found below:

  • Leroy Sane
  • Joshua Kimmich
  • Serge Gnabry
  • Andrej Kramaric
  • Niclas Fullkrug
  • Sasa Kalajdzic

As the season continues to unfold, you’ll be able to find the winners and nominees for each month in this hub. We’ll keep it updated as they’re announced. 

Once the winners are announced, you’ll be able to find their card and solutions to their respective SBCs over on our Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK.

Advertisement