How to complete FIFA 21's Ansu Fati POTM SBC (Player of the Month) - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have released the game’s first-ever FIFA 21 Player of the Month card for La Liga. Here, we’ll show you how to complete the FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC, as the Barcelona winger has landed himself a brand new FUT card.

Fati has certainly been in full POTM form for Barca since the season began and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, even with international matches for Spain coming up on the schedule.

What better time to release his card than just after launch day for FIFA 21 Standard Edition as well, with his new card getting right into the action.

Fittingly enough, La Liga confirmed his POTM status with a tweet just before Spain kicked off their Nations League match against Switzerland on Oct. 10.

His new FIFA 21 Player of the Month card could very well break into the elite group of meta cards in Ultimate Team as well, with 95 pace and 84 shooting. He’s one of the best La Liga has to offer, and this SBC certainly comes with the price tag to match.

FIFA 21 Ansu Fati POTM SBC

Requirements:

There are three teams to complete for this challenge, seen below, and they are called La Liga, Spain, and Tactical Emulation. Here’s how to check them all off and get your hands on Fati’s newest card in Ultimate Team.

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution:

How much is the Ansu Fati POTM in FIFA 21?

Remember when we mentioned that this would be a pricey SBC? Well, we weren’t kidding. Using information from the ever-reliable FUTBIN database, we can see that Fati’s POTM SBC is going to cost between 170,000 and 200,000 coins, depending which platform you play on.

For this level of winger and those stats, this SBC certainly can’t be considered a bargain by any means – and keep in mind it will be untradeable once added to your team. To lessen the blow of completing the SBC though, you will receive three packs for your troubles: a Mixed Players Pack, a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and a Prime Mixed Players Pack.