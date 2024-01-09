GamingFantasy Sports

When are the Blank and Double Gameweeks in Fantasy Premier League 2023/24?

Jacob Hale
Salah and Haaland in FPL with blank and double gameweeksFantasy Premier League

Blank and Double Gameweeks can be huge difference makers in your Fantasy Premier League season, and mini-leagues have been won and lost based on how players navigate them. Here’s everything we know about this season’s blank and double gameweeks in FPL.

FPL’s Blank and Double Gameweeks can be difficult to get your head around as we approach the business end of the season.

While we’re accustomed to teams getting one match per gameweek, all of a sudden there are postponements, cancellations, and rescheduled matches, and you’ve burned through your Free Hit or Wildcard already because you didn’t foresee all of these changes.

Article continues after ad

The best FPL managers plan ahead for these things, though, and that often means knowing when to expect your blanks and doubles and making your team up accordingly.

So when are we getting blank and double gameweeks in the 2023/24 FPL season? Here’s what we know.

FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks 2023/24

Based on the planned dates for domestic tournament fixtures, we already know which weeks should have either blanks or doubles. Fortunately for us, FPL expert Ben Crellin keeps track of absolutely everything going on, so we can anticipate the following based on Crellin’s FPL calendar:

Article continues after ad
  • Gameweek 25: Possible double gameweek
    • Brentford (vs Liverpool & Manchester City)
    • Liverpool (vs Brentford & Fulham)
    • Luton (vs Manchester United & Liverpool)
    • Manchester City (vs Brentford & Liverpool)
  • Gameweek 26: Blank gameweek (teams listed below could have a blank)
    • Chelsea
    • Fulham
    • Liverpool
    • Luton
    • Manchester United
    • Tottenham
  • Gameweek 29: Blank gameweek
    • Clashes with FA Cup quarter-finals
  • Gameweek 34: Likely double gameweek
    • Clashes with FA Cup semi-finals
  • Gameweek 37: Double gameweek
    • Touted to be a “big” double gameweek

While none of these gameweeks are official or finalized yet, we should start to expect news and announcements soon, especially for Gameweeks 25 and 26 as they are fast approaching.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech

With these in mind, you can start planning around them, especially focusing on when you could use your Free Hit, Wildcard, Bench Boost, and Triple Captain chips, as they could play a huge part if used correctly while navigating these weeks.

For example, a well-placed Free Hit on a blank gameweek could allow you to use your wildcard at the right time to have a full team of 15 double gameweek players — perfect for utilizing a bench boost.

Article continues after ad

Those decisions should be made when fixtures and blanks/doubles are announced, but make sure to come back to this page for every update to the schedule.

Be sure to check out the rest of our FPL content to keep yourself in top shape as the season progresses:

Best FPL tips this Gameweek | Best FPL defenders according to AI | Best FPL midfielders according to AI Best FPL forwards according to AI | Best budget defenders | Best budget midfielders | Best cheap forwards | Best FPL team names | Best premium FPL players ranked

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Fantasy Premier League

About The Author

Jacob Hale

Jacob is Dexerto’s UK Editor and Call of Duty esports specialist. With a BA (Hons) in English Literature and Creative Writing, he previously worked as an Editor at Ginx TV. Jacob was nominated for Journalist of the Year at the 2023 Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.