Bayern Munich star Eric Dier hits out at “lack of appreciation” over Tottenham career

Former Tottenham star Eric Dier has claimed there has been a lack of appreciation for his career, as he insisted that he should have been part of the England squad for the Euros this summer.

Dier, 30, joined Bayern Munich in January after a 10-year spell at Tottenham drew to a close. The defender has now admitted that despite making peace with things, he believes there has been a disregard for what he has accomplished as a player during his time at Spurs.

“I think there is [a lack of appreciation],” he told The Overlap. “I know what I’ve done and I’m pretty calm with that.

“When you’re at the same place for nine years, every player goes through ups and downs, but they can be disguised a bit more if you move clubs.

“If you change clubs three times in nine years, and you go through ups and downs, it’s seen as more of a normal thing because he’s changed club and settling in, but if you’re in the same place going through those ups and downs, it’s a difficult thing to manage.”

Turning his thoughts to the England and the Euros this summer, Dier admitted that he is still eyeing up a spot in the Three Lions squad.

“Obviously, I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I’m that level of a player,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken at all to Gareth Southgate, but you try and play as well as possible for your club and then the decision is out of your hands.

“Since the World Cup, I wouldn’t say that I’ve had any dip in form, I’m playing the best football of my career since [Antonio] Conte came [to Tottenham] and I’ve carried it on since I’ve been here [at Bayern Munich], and I think I’ve shown that.

“People think that I’m 37 or something, but I’m 30 years-old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime.”

The former Spurs star will be hoping that Bayern Munich can triumph over Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against the Gunners on Tuesday, April 9.

The defender has sent a warning to Mikel Arteta’s side over the impact that Harry Kane can have on the match given the prolific goalscorer’s incredible record against the north London side.



Eric Dier was speaking on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.