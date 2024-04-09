Who is Ruben Amorim? Liverpool “reach agreement” for Jurgen Klopp replacement

Ruben Amorim has been strongly linked to become the new Liverpool manager as the club look to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool have “reached a verbal agreement” with Amorim to become their new manager when Klopp departs at the end of the season.

Here is all you need to know about the man who looks set to replace Klopp at Liverpool.

Who is Ruben Amorim?

Amorim, 39, is Sporting Lisbon’s head coach in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

As a player, Amorim won three league titles at Benfica and made Portugal’s World Cup squad in 2010 and 2014.

After retiring through injury at the age of 32, Amorim set his sights on coaching and took charge of Braga’s reserves. Three months later, he was handed the top job.

A move to Sporting in 2020 would see him win the club’s first league tile in 19 years at the age of just 36. Amorim quickly became one of the most highly-rated managers in Europe and has gone from strength to strength in Portugal.

Sporting look set to repeat the feat under Amorim this year as they sit four points clear of Benfica at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Does Ruben Amorim speak English?

Yes, Amorim speaks impeccable English and will have no issue with the language barrier should he move to the Premier League.

Despite never working in a professional footballing capacity in England, the young Sporting boss has a more than firm grasp of the language.

Will Ruben Amorim be the new Liverpool manager?

According to recent reports, Amorim has reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool to become their new manager.

It is understood that a three-year deal has been discussed, yet the club have refused to comment on the latest rumors.