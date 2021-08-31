Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes reveal name of their first baby together

Long-time YouTubers Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes have officially welcomed their first child together – a baby girl. Born on August 29, the couple also revealed her name.

The YouTube couple first announced they were pregnant in March, with Sugg uploading a video montage on Instagram. “We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September,” she wrote.

In the clip, the 32-year-old showed off her bump alongside a video of the pair seeing their child via ultrasound for the first time. Now, their beautiful baby girl is finally here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

Zoe Sugg & Alfie Deyes’ baby daughter name

The couple shared the happy news in an Instagram post on August 31, surprising fans with the early announcement as their daughter’s due date was originally in September.

Advertisement

“She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes. 29/08/21,” Sugg wrote, alongside a photograph of their new baby.

Read More: Omer Fedi confirms relationship with Addison Rae in sweetest way



Deyes also uploaded a couple of snaps of his daughter on Twitter, simply captioned “Ottilie Rue Deyes” with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Sugg (@zoesugg)

The popular YouTube couple – endearingly known as “Zalfie” amongst fans – has been together for over eight years, meeting at a party in 2012.

“It feels like only a few months ago that I was at a party in London telling a friend that I ‘thought that girl over there’ was hot,” Alfie wrote on Instagram in 2019.

“Little did I know I’d one day be living with her, owning a dog together and in 7 year relationship!”

Advertisement

Ottilie Rue Deyes <3 pic.twitter.com/Y5J9dQQB6Q — Alfie Deyes (@AlfieDeyes) August 31, 2021

Fast forward to 2021 and they live in a £1.7m four-story mansion in Brighton, UK with their dog and now, daughter Ottilie.

The couple previously promised to document life with their new child on YouTube, so fans can keep up with all the latest baby updates there.