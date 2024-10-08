Logan Paul fires his baby’s nurse in just “one hour” for making his fiance cry

YouTube star Logan Paul is a new dad to daughter Esme — and his protective side is already coming out strong, as he fired his baby’s nurse just “one hour” after coming home from the hospital.

On September 29, Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Esme, into the world.

Like many rich and famous folks, Paul and Agdal had hired a private in-home nurse to help them during their child’s early days… but ended up firing her just one hour after settling in at home with their newborn.

INSTAGRAM: loganpaul Logan and Nina welcomed baby Esmé Agdal Paul in September 2024.

“I fired my baby nurse,” Paul said during an October 8 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. “I did have one. I did the rich people thing. …I realized the idea of someone else raising my child in any capacity is a f*cking crazy thought.”

“I fired her within the first hour because she was just so bad,” he continued, calling the nurse “horrible,” “overbearing,” and “way too loud.”

“I left her alone with Nina, and this woman was like, ‘Do this, do this, do this!’ It was just too much and Nina goes, ‘It’s just so hectic.'”

(Topic begins at 51:25)

After pulling the nurse aside to express his issues with her style, Paul claimed the woman started “cackling” at him. He ended up letting her go — but not before she asked him to sign a few bottles of Prime Hydration.

“One hundred percent, [it was] the right decision,” he said. “…[she] didn’t even know my daughter’s name.”

Paul claimed the nurse had worked for several high-profile clients in the past and came with glowing recommendations… but it seemed he didn’t have the same experience as his peers.

The birth of Esme comes right in the middle of his Lunchly launch, a product that’s received some backlash from critics and even accusations of using his daughter to promote the lunch kit.