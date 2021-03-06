Zoe Sugg announces pregnancy with Alfie Deyes on Instagram - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Zoe Sugg has announced her pregnancy with partner and fellow YouTuber Alfie Deyes via Instagram, with the couple expecting a baby girl in September.

Zoe Sugg is a hugely popular YouTuber with over 11 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She focuses on beauty and lifestyle content and became well known among YouTube fans in the early 2010s thanks to her relatable beauty content and bubbly personality, under the name Zoella.

Based in the UK, Zoe was part of a large group of British YouTubers who often collaborated together including Marcus Butler, Jim Chapman, Tany Burr, and more.

One notable member of the group is Alfie Deyes, formerly known as PointlessBlog, who started dating Zoe back in 2012, proving to be huge news in the YouTube community.

Years later and the couple are still going strong, but they have been asked constantly by fans over the years if they ever planned on having a baby, and it often became a huge topic among their viewers.

But on March 6, the pair surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting a baby girl, due in September. The pair showed videos of them attending baby scans, and other parts of their pregnancy journey, looking absolutely delighted.

Naturally, people are ecstatic about the news, with people immediately flocking to social media to share their delight over the couple’s good news.

“Zoe Sugg’s pregnancy announcement has me actually crying,” one fan said, while another commented, “Zoe Sugg is pregnant. Have not watched her in years but I am emotional.”

Zoe Sugg’s pregnancy announcement has me actually crying — Emily (@emilygr73828397) March 6, 2021

In just over an hour, Zoe’s post announcing the news was liked over 448,000 times, with her name quickly trending on Twitter.

Fans are even sharing videos of the couple from years ago back when they claimed they weren’t dating, and it’s making people emotional to see how far they’ve come.

Tell 2013 zoella/zoe sugg and alfie deyes they would end up having a kid together pic.twitter.com/qX2qiW7afw — mya🤍 (@beetleeblum) March 6, 2021

There’s no doubt that many fans, both new and old, will be looking forward to following Zoe and Alfie’s journey and are delighted by the news.