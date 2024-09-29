Logan Paul & Nina Agdal welcome their first child into the world

YouTube star and WWE wrestler Logan Paul has officially become a father, as he welcomed his first child with his fiancée Nina Agdal.

On April 15, 2024, Logan Paul and his fitness coach fiancée Nina Agdal surprised their fans when they announced that they’re expecting a baby this fall.

Later that month, the couple revealed the gender of their baby at a unique reveal party featuring two wrestlers in a match. Ultimately, a wrestler in pink trunks came out on top of the match, indicating that the YouTuber and Danish model are having a baby girl.

Now, Logan has announced the birth of their first child in a viral Instagram post. He shared photos of the couple with their baby, along with a video of him holding the newborn, confirming he is now a “girl dad” and revealing her name.

“Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat,” he captioned the post on September 29, which has already amassed over 461,000 likes and 5,080 comments.

Many people flooded the comments to congratulate the couple on their new baby. “Old Logan would have had an Instagram ready to tag the baby. Welcome to fatherhood bro!” one person wrote.

“Congratulations brother !!! Best gift of all time!” another said, while fellow content creator Fousey shared: “And a Legend was born. Congrats to u both!”

Logan’s mom also chimed in with her congratulations, commenting: “Grammy Pammy has entered the chat too!! Thank you Logan & Nina Thank you for bringing this little Angel into our family!!! Best collab yet!!!”

The couple has been dating since 2022 and became engaged in July 2023 when the YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler proposed during a trip to Lake Como, Italy. Logan and Nina’s engagement came just weeks after they celebrated their first anniversary.