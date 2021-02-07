Logo
YouTuber killed in botched butcher knives robbery prank

Published: 7/Feb/2021 22:15

by Theo Salaun
youtube police
Pexels, freestock.org, Pixabay

youtube

A 20-year-old YouTuber, Timothy Wilks, has been shot and killed after trying to prank somebody with a butcher knife for a fake robbery video in Nashville, Tennessee.

For the purpose of filming a prank video for YouTube, Wilks and an unidentified friend wielded butcher knives and approached a group of people in the parking lot of Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park.

Reportedly intending to create prank robbery content, Wilks was then shot dead by 23-year-old David Starnes Jr., who was one of the people in the group of intended “victims.” As Tennessee laws dictate, Starnes was legally permitted to carry a handgun and act in self defense.

At the moment, news sources like the Washington Post report that Wilks’ gunshot wound was fatal, his unidentified friend was untouched and that, while police are continuing to investigate, no charges have yet been filed against Starnes.

Prank videos have long been a staple of the entertainment industry, but Wilks’ latest effort was a long evolution away from the likes of Ashton Kutcher’s Punk’d episodes that circulated on MTV back in 2003.

As internet content enjoys a greater breadth of creators and sources of entertainment, robbery pranks have grown in number and in extremity. A quick YouTube search will reveal dozens of videos, some concluding in arrests or in tears.

youtube robbery pranks
YouTube
YouTube is filled with robbery pranks.

Still, while commenters will be quick to call out prank videos for being staged, Wilks’ death proves a cautionary tale. At just 20 years old, the hopeful YouTuber’s intentions were for good content, but Starnes reportedly indicates he had no idea that a prank was afoot.

The Tennessee State Constitution reads that “citizens of this state have a right to keep and to bear arms for their common defense.” Specifically, citizens need no permit to purchase a long or handgun and, while permits are required for open or concealed carrying, self-defense laws are flexible.

As Tennessee code indicates, “there is no duty to retreat before using deadly force, as long as you are acting lawfully and are in a place you have a right to be in.” With the incident taking place in a public parking lot, those parameters were met by Starnes and, as such, charges have yet to be filed but Nashville police confirm that investigations are ongoing.

Kylie Jenner under fire for calling Caitlyn ‘Dad’ in YouTube video

Published: 7/Feb/2021 20:19

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Caitlyn Jenner

youtube

Kylie Jenner has received backlash from fans for calling her parent Caitlyn Jenner ‘Dad’ in a new YouTube video.

The makeup mogul, 23, did Caitlyn’s makeup for a video for her YouTube channel. Advertising the video to fans, Kylie said on her Instagram story: “Watch me do my dad’s makeup.” She also refers to Caitlyn as her dad several times in the video, such as when she said: “This is going to be the first time that I ever do my dad’s makeup.”

This caused Kylie to receive criticism from fans, with many accusing her of being transphobic and misgendering Caitlyn. One YouTube user said that “calling [Caitlyn] a male name is wrong,” while another fan on the platform asked: “Are you seriously still calling her “dad”?  Makes me so uncomfortable.”

Over on Twitter, one fan said to Kylie that they think that it’s “wrong and disgusting that [she] used the wrong pronoun knowing that Caitlyn is [her] mom.”

However, other fans moved to defend Kylie, with one fan on YouTube revealing that despite their own transition, “my kids still call me Daddy.” The fan continued: “Everyone is different and should do what works for them.”

In the video itself, Caitlyn clarified that while she goes by she/her pronouns, she still prefers to be called ‘Dad’ by her daughters. She said that letting Kendall and Kylie continue to call her ‘Dad’ was “one of the best decisions [she’s] made.”

“Sometimes the [LGBTQ+] community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everyone has an opinion,” she said. “But I knew from the beginning that I had to do [my transition] my way and in a way that works for me.”

She continued: “Some might say I’m the ‘mother’, but I disagree. I’m the dad. I’ve been a dad the whole way, and I will be their father until the day I die.”

This video comes after Caitlyn, 71,  reveals that she is closer to youngest child Kylie than she is to her nine other children. The retired decathlete revealed during a podcast interview that her and Kylie have weekly dinner dates. Explaining that her other child Kendall, 25,  is “harder to figure out,” Caitlyn admitted that Kylie is “more of an open book.”

As well as Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn helped to raise stepchildren Kim, Khloe and Kourtney during her marriage to Kris Jenner. Caitlyn also has four other children from previous marriages, including Burt, 42, Cassandra, 40, Brandon, 39, and Brody, 37.