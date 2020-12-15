Logo
YouTuber Danny Duncan tears up gifting random woman car for Christmas

Published: 15/Dec/2020 17:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Danny Duncan poses with police and a woman with a new car
YouTube/Danny Duncan

Famous Youtube star Danny Duncan surprised many people in time for Christmas by gifting them $2,500, but broke down in tears after giving a woman a new car.

In his newest video, Duncan teamed up with the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office to pull over certain cars, but not with the intention of giving them tickets.

The generous YouTuber began his journey by pulling over a woman in a van who he had heard was having a rough year in 2020. (Segment starts at 11:42)

“We wanted to make your Christmas a little bit brighter,” the officer said before letting Danny take over.

Danny Duncan gives a stranger money
YouTube/Danny Duncan
Danny gave complete strangers $2,500.

“We’d like to give you guys $2,500,” he explained and handed the woman a cheque, which caused the stranger to tear up because her sister was having trouble in the hospital.

The kind-natured surprises kept coming with several other strangers thanking Danny for his Christmas cheer. Finally, however, one woman’s reaction to the YouTuber’s kindness even had Duncan crying.

“We heard you were down on your luck here and you’re raising your grandkids,” a cop explained to an older woman. “We think that’s a great thing and we wanted to bring a little sunshine to your Christmas.”

Following this, a brand new car rolled in with a giant bow on its hood. “What is this all about?” she gasped as Duncan gave her a hug. “I don’t know what to say.”

As the two embraced, things got emotional with the 28-year-old visibly crying.

“There are no words. Let me tell you, there are no words,” she said after hopping into the front seat with Duncan kicking in the back seat. “I’ve never had a new car before. The last one I got was from the junkyard.”

Danny Duncan hugged by woman
YouTube/Danny Duncan
Danny was overwhelmed by the woman’s joy.

Given the fact that the Florida-based entertainer has the exact same car, it’s clear that the woman was getting a premium vehicle.

While not everyone gets to experience the holidays as they would like, especially in 2020 with everything that has gone on, it’s nice to see Duncan giving a little bit of Christmas joy to complete strangers on the street.

Addison Rae & Bryce Hall shock fans with surprise Omegle meet

Published: 15/Dec/2020 15:06

by Jacob Hale
bryce hall and addison rae surprise fans on omegle
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Addison Rae Bryce Hall TikTok

TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall recently revealed that they are back together after months of speculation, and decided to jump on Omegle to surprise their biggest fans (and haters), with hilarious results.

It took a long time for confirmation to be made, but in November 2020 the two TikTokers made their relationship official and fans across the world shared their opinions, good or bad, on them getting back together.

They are somewhat of a divisive couple, with Addison being in the good books of just about everyone who knows her and Bryce regularly causing trouble — including beefing with Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty over him mentioning Rae in a song.

So, they decided to surprise fans on Omegle to see what they really thought of them, and got some very funny responses.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall
Instagram: addisonraee
Addison and Bryce are together once again.

For those unaware, Omegle essentially matches you up with other users around the world for a live video chat, usually with some kind of common interest between the two users.

In a video posted to YouTube by Bryce, they stayed off-screen while they matched with people who were asked what they think of ‘Braddison,’ before jumping out and surprising the viewers.

While many were huge fans and couldn’t believe they were even real, there were some more confrontational fans, such as one who said he would fight Bryce Hall for Addison Rae — and was promptly made to eat his words when the couple appeared on screen.

Segment starts at 1:28

One fan even looked closer to tears when Bryce and Addison appeared in the shot to tell her that they love her which, regardless of how you feel about the couple, is heartwarming to see as the fans get to speak with people they look up to.

Bryce might not be interested in fighting a fan for Addison’s affection, but he has recently suggested he would fight both Lil Yachty and the Ace Family’s Austin McBroom, who seems to be embroiled in beef with Hall and both Logan and Jake Paul at the same time.