Livvy Dunne surprises campus by serving Raising Cane’s after NCAA win

Olivia Dunne and her LSU Gymnastics teammates surprised local Baton Rouge residents by serving Raising Cane’s near campus.

The 21-year-old gymnast drew quite the crowd and could be seen working behind the cash register on April 23. She was joined by her fellow teammates Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, Savannah Schoenherr and Aleah Finnegan.

“I have so many memories at Cane’s coming here with my teammates after a fun night… we ate at Cane’s yesterday after coming back from our championship win and it was amazing. It tastes even better after winning, and I’ve always dreamed of working a ‘shift’ at Cane’s and here I am!” Dunne commented.

“I told Paul I wanted to work the Drive-Thru and remember when he did this after LSU baseball’s championship win, and now I’m here seeing all of our fans. It’s surreal!”

After the video was posted on Instagram, people were excited about the LSU / Raising Cane’s crossover. “I wish I was within an hour drive. I would go check it out,” one wrote, while another said that the collab was “So cool.”

“It’s such a beautiful thing to witness! These super talented LSU Tigers gymnastics champions have worked so hard – and for it all to pay off is incredible” another chimed in.

Olivia Dunne is the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA with an estimated valuation of roughly $3.5 million annually.

The Tigers won their first NCAA title in history on Saturday, April 20. Dunne joined her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, as an LSU national champion.

Livvy Dunne also made headlines in March after she accused TikTok of censoring her through shadow bans.

‘Shadow bans’ refer to instances where platforms suppress an account’s reach without explicitly removing their profile. She asked the internet what was going on, and viewers confirmed that they weren’t seeing her on their timelines anymore.

There was no explanation for Dunne’s low views, but she’s convinced that she’s being punished by the platform.