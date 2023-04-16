YouTuber claims fans were banned from Creator Clash over fear of being Sam Hyde in disguise

A group dressed as Garfield has claimed they were denied entry to the Creator Clash 2 event over the fear of one of them being comedian Sam Hyde in disguise.

Sam Hyde and iDubbbz‘s feud has long been in the making. It all started when iDubbbz reached out wanting to film with Sam, where the internet comedian presumed YouTuber was planning to make his notorious ‘content cop’ — where iDubbbz instead got trolled in the process.

Their feud then escalated as iDubbbz refused to allow Sam to attend the first Creator Clash for “personal reasons” — costing ‘The Candy Man’ $11,500 after already purchasing five front-row seats. Since, the two have had a fairly rocky relationship, with Sam even firing shots at iDubbbz’s wife.

Furthermore, earlier this year, FroggyFresh was expected to make his boxing debut at Creator Clash 2. However, he was removed from the event for his “recent behavior” — although many have speculated it was due to training with Sam Hyde.

With Creator Clash finally making its return and Sam Hyde planning to sneak into the event dressed in drag, a group has claimed they were denied from entering the venue over fear that one of them was the comedian in disguise.

YouTuber claims fans were banned from Creator Clash 2

According to YouTuber Jet Neptune, a group dressed in Garfield outfits were denied entry to Creator Clash 2 over the fear that one of them was Sam Hyde in disguise — despite claiming none of them even knew who the internet prankster was.

“Creator Clash banned this group of paying customers from entry because ‘one of them could’ve been Sam Hyde in disguise,'” the tweet read.

“None of them know who Sam is. Ian Jomha [Idubbzz] strikes again!”

Furthermore, YouTuber Brandon Buckingham also claimed that the Creator Clash organizers banned the use of face masks at the event — once more due to the fear of Sam Hyde being in disguise.

Nevertheless, Sam may have still been able to enter the event after all. A day prior, Hyde tweeted he was able to follow iDubbbz around a different venue dressed in drag — claiming Ian never noticed.