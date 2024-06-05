Sam Hyde accuses Kai Cenat of “copying” his own upcoming Hunger Games-style show

Internet comedian Sam Hyde is accusing Twitch star Kai Cenat of “copying” his idea for a Hunger Games-style event, which he thinks is all too similar to an upcoming season on his own ‘Fishtank’ program.

Sam Hyde’s Fishtank show is a Big Brother-inspired reality TV program that makes contestants stay in a house for six weeks, with viewers able to watch everything transpire live on stream.

On June 25, Fishtank is going more extreme than ever with the launch of ‘Fishtank All-Stars Vampire Bloodgames,’ where six former winners will be stuck in the woods where they’re “hunted” by vampires at night.

A trailer for the project released back on May 10 promises “real life FPS gameplay” and “real life survival.”

However, a few weeks after the trailer was posted, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced he was working on his own Hunger Games-style event with 50 popular influencers.

“I want drones, I want combat suits…this has to be huge,” Cenat exclaimed.

With Fishtank Vampire Bloodgames debuting soon, Sam Hyde took aim at Cenat’s event for having a similar premise.

“We spent months and millions [of dollars] making a Hunger Games season, and they’re copying it lol… they will continue to pretend we don’t exist!” Hyde alleged.

That said, Hyde appeared to suggest a willingness to work with Cenat – or at the very least, talk things over with him. “Kai… let’s talk buddy,” he added.

On the surface, the two projects seem to be quite different, with Hyde’s being more of a horror survival show and Kai Cenat’s a battle royale, but we’ll have to see what the future holds for the two events and if Kai ends up responding to Hyde’s comments.