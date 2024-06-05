EntertainmentTwitch

Sam Hyde accuses Kai Cenat of “copying” his own upcoming Hunger Games-style show

Michael Gwilliam
sam hyde next to kai cenatX/SamHyde/Twitch/KaiCenat

Internet comedian Sam Hyde is accusing Twitch star Kai Cenat of “copying” his idea for a Hunger Games-style event, which he thinks is all too similar to an upcoming season on his own ‘Fishtank’ program.

Sam Hyde’s Fishtank show is a Big Brother-inspired reality TV program that makes contestants stay in a house for six weeks, with viewers able to watch everything transpire live on stream.

On June 25, Fishtank is going more extreme than ever with the launch of ‘Fishtank All-Stars Vampire Bloodgames,’ where six former winners will be stuck in the woods where they’re “hunted” by vampires at night.

A trailer for the project released back on May 10 promises “real life FPS gameplay” and “real life survival.”

However, a few weeks after the trailer was posted, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat announced he was working on his own Hunger Games-style event with 50 popular influencers.

“I want drones, I want combat suits…this has to be huge,” Cenat exclaimed.

With Fishtank Vampire Bloodgames debuting soon, Sam Hyde took aim at Cenat’s event for having a similar premise.

“We spent months and millions [of dollars] making a Hunger Games season, and they’re copying it lol… they will continue to pretend we don’t exist!” Hyde alleged.

That said, Hyde appeared to suggest a willingness to work with Cenat – or at the very least, talk things over with him. “Kai… let’s talk buddy,” he added.

On the surface, the two projects seem to be quite different, with Hyde’s being more of a horror survival show and Kai Cenat’s a battle royale, but we’ll have to see what the future holds for the two events and if Kai ends up responding to Hyde’s comments.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech