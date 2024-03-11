Jack Doherty slams “hypocrite” Jynxzi after being dubbed his ‘most disliked’ creator

Jack Doherty has lashed out at Jynxzi for being a “hypocrite” after he was named as the Twitch streamer’s ‘most disliked’ creator.

New influencer beef has hit the web, this time surrounding controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty and Twitch star ‘Jynxzi.’

The drama began when Jynxzi teamed up with Rumble streamer ‘Sneako‘ on an episode of his podcast, the pair moving their discussion onto which content creator they “dislike the most.”

When Sneako asked Jynxzi to answer first, the Twitch streamer didn’t hesitate to name Doherty, stating, “That kid’s a f****** dork.” Now, Doherty has hit back, taking to X to slam Jynxzi.

Sharing a 30-second clip from one of his recent streams, Doherty captioned on X, “I only knew who Jynxzi was because of Breckie Hill.”

In the video shared, Doherty was asked whether he had seen that “Jynxzi said he hates you the most as a content creator.” Doherty was quick to respond, claiming he didn’t “give a f***” and slamming Jynxzi as a “hypocrite.”

“I think he makes some weird-a** sh** too,” Doherty said. “Everyone’s so hypocritical. I don’t ever say I hate someone because I’m not going to put myself in a position to look like a hypocrite.”

“He’s saying he hates me but does the same sh** I be doing [sic]. He’s promoting an OnlyFans girl on his f****** live stream,” Doherty said, referencing the backlash he himself received for making content with his girlfriend, Mckinley Richardson for her OnlyFans. “Why are you a hypocrite and hate me? Don’t be a hypocrite.”

“Hypocritical a** motherf*****,” Doherty continued. “They say we ruined Kick with like OnlyFans girls, this and that, blah, blah. He’s dating Breckie Hill, are you r*******? How are you the one to talk? Just don’t talk.”

Users on X, however, weren’t impressed by Doherty’s response and felt he was being “hypocritical” himself and had missed the point of Jynxzi’s critique.

“He doesn’t hate [you because] of the [OnlyFans] girls, he hates [you because] you harass random people,” one person wrote. Another said, “You can tell [Doherty’s] hurt. ‘Only know him [because] of Breckie,’ like [Jynxzi] isn’t top 3 in biggest streamers [right now.”

“Jynxzi is more relevant, successful, and entertaining [than] you will ever be,” a third person chimed in.

Jynxzi has yet to respond to Doherty’s post, though we’ll be sure to update this space when and if he does.