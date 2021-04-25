iDubbbz and Anisa Jomha reveal they are getting married - Dexerto

Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Carter, a well-known YouTuber and comedian with almost 8 million followers on his channel, made internet personality Anisa Jomha the happiest girl in the world when he proposed and she said yes, confirming their engagement.

iDubbbz has done his best to keep people entertained for years.

He’s created and produced everything from comedy video series Content Cop to a Jake Paul diss track that charted and peaked at number 24 on Billboard charts.

But in his latest and most important endeavor, he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Anisa, and she gladly accepted.

Their relationship made headlines over a year ago when fans called him a “simp” because he was okay with the fact that she posted adult content on OnlyFans. The whole situation even resulted in her getting banned on Twitch.

The couple announced the news in an adorable TikTok video that has since gone viral. It shows them happily driving together in a car while Anisa shows off the ring in front of the camera.

A follow-up Twitter post showed them sharing an intimate moment to celebrate the occasion.

He proposed to me after a demon slayer movie 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6d86dQxKJM — Anisa Jomha 🧀 (@AnisaJomha) April 24, 2021

Jomha thanked fans for their support and explained that they both knew it was the right time to take the next step.

“Thank you for the massive amount of support. It’s so nice to know so many of you support love and understand everyone’s relationship can be different and still be happy and healthy,” she said on Twitter.

“This year was hard for us, but not for our relationship, and I think that’s when we just knew.”