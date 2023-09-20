Sneako vs Behzinga fight rumors sparked as YouTubers clash

Fans are itching for a fight between Sneako and the Sidemen’s Behzinga after the Englishman made a few biting comments about the divisive American creator.

Behzinga has become one of the most well-known figures as part of the YouTube supergroup the Sidemen, whose annual charity match in September has achieved over 22 million views, with leading creators from around the world taking part.

One creator that wasn’t there was Sneako, whose streaming career took off in 2023 due to his controversial takes and collaborations with divisive figures like Adin Ross, Fousey, and even Andrew Tate.

Although the two have not been involved in any disputes previously, after Behzinga made some comments about Sneako in a Sidemen video, the American influencer has since responded in a furious rant targeted towards the Englishman.

Behzinga claims Sneako is the “worst” as fans call for boxing match

Behzinga is seen in the YouTube video saying that “Sneako is the worst, because nothing he does is funny.”

In a clip that soon swept the internet, Sneako has been shown responding to the Sidemen member.

“Why? Explain, give me something, if you’re going to make unfunny accusations, give me something, why are you funny? Why are you in a position to say I’m not entertaining?” Sneako said.

With Ethan previously stating he would do a boxing match, fans have since called out for a fight to happen, with prominent social media accounts joining in on the discussion on Twitter/X to ask who they think will win if the bout went ahead.

“Ethan easily it’s not a fair match,” one said, as others favored Sneako due to his fighting experience: “Sneako sadly wins, since he already trains.”

Whether or not it will actually happen, the millions of fans shared between the two personalities and the clear online buzz for the bout has shown that it is certainly a fight that fans would want to see.

