Creator Clash announced that Froggy Fresh will no longer fight Chris Ray Gun

The official Creator Clash Twitter page announced that there’s been a change in the lineup and Froggy Fresh will not participate in the event. Replacement for the Chris Ray Gun fight will be announced in the coming days.

Creator Clash is an influencer-boxing event spearheaded by content creator iDubbbz that forwards all proceeds and purses to charities like the American Heart Association and the Alzheimer’s Association of America.

The first iteration of the event saw creators like Arin Hanson, Doctor Mike, JustaMinx, TheOdd1sOut, and many others duking it out in the ring. While Creator Clash 2 promises more fights, bigger names and to double down on the spectacle.

Article continues after ad

One of new faces to grace the Clash is Chris Ray Gun, who was supposed to face Froggy Fresh in the super featherweight category. But the official Twitter of Creator Clash announced that Froggy will not participate in the event, and that a replacement for the Chris Ray Gun fight will be announced in the coming days.

Creator Clash 2 drops Froggy Fresh weeks before the event

The Twitter announcement about the change in the lineup was followed by a little bit of insight into the decision made.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“There has been a change in the lineup and Froggy Fresh will no longer be fighting against Chris Ray Gun; we will announce his replacement in the coming days. With just 3 weeks left, the countdown to Creator Clash 2 has begun,” reads the announcement.

Article continues after ad

While the follow-up Tweet goes more in-depth about the decision.

“Creator Clash’s goal is to make an inclusive & fun environment for creators & fans while giving back to charity. That has always been our mission & Froggy Fresh’s recent behavior does not align with that mission. We look forward to sharing this positive experience on April 15th!”

Creator Clash already saw its share of lineup shakeups when Ididathing was injured during his training and had to cancel, but this is the first time that a fighter was dropped by the event organizers themselves.