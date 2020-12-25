YouTuber airrack strands himself on deserted island until he hits 1 million subs

Most people don’t set out to intentionally strand themselves on a desert island, but that’s exactly what YouTube streamer Eric ‘airrack’ Decker has done in an attempt to reach 1 million subscribers, and you better believe he’s broadcasting his experience throughout the whole thing.
Airrack rose to fame by posting vlog, challenge, and prank videos on his self-titled channel, which had over 800,000 subs before he even started his stay on the island.
He’s collabed with Jake Paul several times in the past, which certainly doesn’t hurt when it comes to exposure, but it hasn’t been enough to get him to the 1 million mark. In an effort to finally reach that threshold, Decker has actually stranded himself on a desert island over Christmas.
Airrack has even stepped into the ring with Jake Paul, and got himself laid out.
Over the years we’ve seen all kinds of ploys from YouTubers to try and boost their sub count, but never anything quite like intentionally turning yourself into Tom Hanks from Castaway before.
Using the hashtag #saveairrack, the YouTuber is begging fans to help him get to 1 million subs, or “he might never make it off of the island.”
“My life is a living nightmare, please go to saveairrack.com so I can get off of this godforsaken place,” the streamer begged in a video posted before the live stream began.
Sticking to his word, he has indeed streamed his experience on the island, which does indeed seem “deserted” but does have plenty of plants and food to eat, as long as you like nothing but bananas and coconuts.
Other activities include a bit of exploration, plenty of fishing and chaotic video chats with all of the fans helping him in his quest for 1 million subs.
While streaming on Christmas Day 2020, airrack is closer than ever before to 1 million subs and getting back to civilization, currently sitting just over 954,000 subs at the time of writing.
“I’m pretty tired, but we’ve been grinding,” Decker told viewers on Dec. 25. “We are not leaving until I reach 1 million.”
You can watch along with airrack on the stream above, and while getting just under 50,000 subs might seem like a tall task, at the start of the challenge he was only at around 800,000. At this pace, he should be getting out of there before the end of the year (hopefully).
With much of the world unable to travel this Christmas, spending the day on your own island doesn’t seem like too bad of a deal. Being trapped there by your sub count is another story entirely though, but at least there seem to be plenty of bananas.
ZLaner is, arguably, one of the best Warzone players in the world, always turning up at the big tournaments alongside the likes of Aydan and HusKerrs, and at the time of writing is in the top 10 for Warzone earnings.
You can catch ZLaner’s livestream on Facebook, but he also uploads a lot of his gameplay to YouTube, too, and if he keeps up his solid performances it’s only a matter of time before he blows up.
Jinnytty
Jinny’s bubbly personality and charm has won over thousands of followers already, and she’s only going to grow even further.
Jinny has already had a good year in 2020, and is perhaps one of the most well-known names on this list, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see her Just Chatting streams flying to the top of the Twitch charts in 2021.
The Korean IRL streamer always manages to find herself in weird and wacky situations, and you always know you’re in for a treat when you tune in.
Jordy2d
Jordy2d is a name that you might have heard already, consistently making viral Warzone content on TikTok as well as featuring in some TimTheTatman videos.
He’s brought his talents to Twitch in 2020, and 2021 looks like it could be a big year for the battle royale aficionado, especially if he can bring the same levels of consistency to Twitch as he has to TikTok.
Botez Sisters
The Botez sisters are chess geniuses and highly-entertaining streamers.
The Botez Sisters featured in the Dexerto Awards this year as a nominee for Breakthrough Streamer of the Year, but having recently signed to esports organization Envy, these two chess geniuses are just about ready to blow up in 2021, even more than they have in 2020.
Even if chess isn’t your thing, these two are incredibly entertaining and fit the Twitch bill very well, making every game and every stream a fun one.
JustaMinx
Justaminx has most recently made headlines at the end of 2020 for her Twitch suspension, but her fans know and love her for her fun Just Chatting streams and gameplay in titles such as Among Us and Apex Legends.
She’s grown exponentially in 2020 and, with her week-long suspension ending on December 24, you can expect big things in 2021 as fans tune in to see why this streamer was suspended — and stick around for the entertaining streams.
Jukeyz
5,643 subscribers on twitch i don’t even know what life is anymore man it was only 9 months ago i was on 24 total subscribers thank you so much everyone. 👊🏼💚
The second and final Warzone player on this list, if you don’t know about Jukeyz, you’ve been missing some incredible Call of Duty content.
Arguably one of the most skilled players in the world, Jukeyz often flies under the radar, but consistently turns up at the big tournaments he plays in and can single-handedly spin a game on its head, while applying his classic Liverpudlian wit and humor to every stream.
Talia Mar
Talia Mar has a decent YouTube following and is dating the Sidemen’s Miniminter.
While Talia Mar might be known for her content on YouTube, where she’s amassed over 800k subscribers, she’s still finding her feet on Twitch, but doing it incredibly well.
Towards the tail end of 2020 Talia has been streaming Among Us with the likes of Pokimane and Dakotaz, so it seems only a matter of time until she becomes a huge Twitch star in her own right.
Heelmike
Heelmike is a variety streamer that you’ll often find in Just Chatting, playing games such as Among Us or Super Smash Bros. or even doing cooking streams, meaning you’ll never know what exactly you’re in for when you tune in.
He signed to G2 Esports in 2020 and looks destined to hit the big time in 2021 with his seemingly continuous growth and backing.
Heelmike is always keeping things fresh.
So, those are our picks for the best up and coming streamers to keep your eyes on in 2021. Some of them you may have already heard of, but expect many of these to be challenging the biggest names in their field across the next year and truly carve a career for themselves.
Whether we’re looking at the next xQc, NICKMERCS or Valkyrae is another thing entirely, but for now, this group of guys and girls have all the potential in the world, and everything going their way to blow up in the streaming space.