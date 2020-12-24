Jake Paul reveals insane $1m Dillon Danis fight offer

Social media star Jake Paul has revealed that he offered pro MMA fighter Dillon Danis as much as $1 million to fight him after posting Instagrams between the pair, even saying he would use money ‘from his own purse’ to secure the fight.

Ever since it was announced that Logan Paul will be fighting pro boxer Floyd Mayweather in February, conversation surrounding who the Paul brothers will be fighting next has amped up.

Youngest brother Jake has claimed that he’s “dedicating his life” to beating Conor McGregor, but in the meantime, he has set his sights on another mighty opponent, Dillon Danis.

Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker revealed in an interview with MMA Junkie on December 9 that there had been talks between the two teams for a year, and added that possibility has a lot to do “with what Dillon wants to do,” saying that the star is “all for it.”

Danis has also revealed that he’s got beef with both of the Paul brothers, after exposing a series of DMs exchanged between eldest brother Logan on December 23. When Dillon asked Logan why he banned him from his fight, Logan responded “I know you’re a clout-chasing lil b**ch who can’t keep my name out your mouth.”

But now, Jake has exposed some DMs of his own, showing some fierce roasts, and an insane fight offer.

Jake Paul exposes his DMs to Dillon Danis

In a huge paragraph sent to the pro MMA fighter, Jake said “I’m cutting out the middle-man because this fight is between me and you. Everyone else can f**k off. Basically we’re offering you $500,000 to fight at the end of March. Details can be discussed.”

Going even further, the internet star said “there is definitely the potential to negotiate up to even $1,000,000, and if I have to take some out of my purse to get this done then I will.”

Jake also revealed that although he’s extended offers to Ben Askren and Michael Bisping, he personally wants to fight Danis the most, calling it “the biggest fight [Dillon] will most likely ever see.”

By the screenshot, Jake wrote that the message had been sent on Sunday (December 20) but does not appear to have received a response via DM judging from the screenshots, despite giving him only a 72-hour window to respond which has now long since finished, leaving Jake’s offer up in the air.

The fight, if it were to happen, would certainly be one to watch. But with the constant back-and-forth between the pair and a fight seemingly no closer to happening, fans are doubting that we’ll see the pair in the ring anytime soon.