Jake Paul reveals insane $1m Dillon Danis fight offer

Published: 24/Dec/2020 15:46

by Georgina Smith
Dillon Danis next to Jake Paul
Instagram: dillondanis / jakepaul

Jake Paul

Social media star Jake Paul has revealed that he offered pro MMA fighter Dillon Danis as much as $1 million to fight him after posting Instagrams between the pair, even saying he would use money ‘from his own purse’ to secure the fight.

Ever since it was announced that Logan Paul will be fighting pro boxer Floyd Mayweather in February, conversation surrounding who the Paul brothers will be fighting next has amped up.

Youngest brother Jake has claimed that he’s “dedicating his life” to beating Conor McGregor, but in the meantime, he has set his sights on another mighty opponent, Dillon Danis.

Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker revealed in an interview with MMA Junkie on December 9 that there had been talks between the two teams for a year, and added that possibility has a lot to do “with what Dillon wants to do,” saying that the star is “all for it.”

Jake Paul pranks Dillon Danis with waterballoons
Jake Paul/Below the Belt
Jake even pranked Dillon by throwing water-balloons at him mid-interview

Danis has also revealed that he’s got beef with both of the Paul brothers, after exposing a series of DMs exchanged between eldest brother Logan on December 23. When Dillon asked Logan why he banned him from his fight, Logan responded “I know you’re a clout-chasing lil b**ch who can’t keep my name out your mouth.”

But now, Jake has exposed some DMs of his own, showing some fierce roasts, and an insane fight offer.

Jake Paul exposes his DMs to Dillon Danis

In a huge paragraph sent to the pro MMA fighter, Jake said “I’m cutting out the middle-man because this fight is between me and you. Everyone else can f**k off. Basically we’re offering you $500,000 to fight at the end of March. Details can be discussed.”

Going even further, the internet star said “there is definitely the potential to negotiate up to even $1,000,000, and if I have to take some out of my purse to get this done then I will.”

Jake Paul reveals message on Instagram story between him and Dillon Danis

Jake also revealed that although he’s extended offers to Ben Askren and Michael Bisping, he personally wants to fight Danis the most, calling it “the biggest fight [Dillon] will most likely ever see.”

By the screenshot, Jake wrote that the message had been sent on Sunday (December 20) but does not appear to have received a response via DM judging from the screenshots, despite giving him only a 72-hour window to respond which has now long since finished, leaving Jake’s offer up in the air.

The fight, if it were to happen, would certainly be one to watch. But with the constant back-and-forth between the pair and a fight seemingly no closer to happening, fans are doubting that we’ll see the pair in the ring anytime soon.

Top 5 funniest viral Text-to-speech TikToks & how to do it

Published: 24/Dec/2020 13:06

by Georgina Smith
TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa

TikTok

TikTok users have yet again found another hilarious way to use some of the app’s native features to create a viral trend, and this time they’re using the text-to-speech function to create some bizarre videos. Here are some of the best.

There’s no app that has trends go viral as quick as TikTok, with new filters and editing tricks spreading through people’s For You Pages at an unprecedented rate, everyone wanting to try their hand at the range of bizarre filters.

In the past, things like the anime filter and the time-warp filter have gone insanely viral on TikTok, and while some features require outsourcing to another app to try out some of these popular trends, there is a huge number available on TikTok natively, and this now includes the text-to-speech filter.

TikTok logo with colorful backdrop
TikTok
TikTok has become one of the world’s most popular social media apps.

While it was installed with the intention of promoting accessibility for all users on TikTok, people haven’t hesitated to push the slightly buggy feature to its limits, producing some rather funny results. If you want to try out the trend for yourself, here’s how.

How to use text to speech on TikTok

  1. Start a new video by pressing the rectangle plus button at the bottom of your screen on TikTok.
  2. Film or upload the video you want to put speech over.
  3. Tap the tick to move to the editing page, and click the text button at the bottom.
  4. Once you’ve typed what you want the voiceover to say, click ‘done.’
  5. Tap the text, and select ‘Text-to-speech.’ Your text will then be converted into a voiceover.

Top 5 text to speech TikToks

With the feature so easy to use once you’ve found the button, in true TikTok form thousands of users have been trying out various different ways of breaking the feature.

Some have given it the challenge of speaking different languages, pronouncing people’s names, and even replacing the original audio of funny videos for a bizarre spin. Here are some of our favorites.

Nitrogen Monoxide

@stockysamdale

Sodium chloride 🤤🤤 #fyp #texttospeech

♬ original sound – hammy

Compliments from text-to-speech

@isaiah.69420

maybe this feature isn’t so bad #texttospeech #ComfortFood #fyp #TheWildsChallenge

♬ mrs magic – eggs☔︎︎♒︎

Three words in a row

@libbyburghardt7

Did I really just spend the last 45 minutes trying to come up with words for this? I absolutely did. #fyp #foryoupage #texttospeech

♬ original sound – Libby Burghardt

An unexpected voice

@stilldunnknow

what did I do wrong fr #oogabooga69 #texttospeech #fyp

♬ original sound – idkdud

An entire conversation

@theoneandonly_macy

#duet with @fva.joseph sorry about your milk #fyp #texttospeech #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – josephh

This new feature has been sweeping the app like wildfire, and TikTok users have almost certainly not reached the end of its capabilities, with plenty more viral videos surfacing each day.