Adin Ross urges streamers to evacuate after making $70K hurricane survival challenge

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross is begging his fellow broadcasters to evacuate the path of Hurricane Milton after putting up $70K for two creators to stream through the storm.

Hurricane Milton is bearing down on the western coast of Florida, boasting destructive winds up to 120mph.

The Category 4 storm will reportedly cause “catastrophic” and “life threatening” flooding, prompting public officials to call for locals to evacuate the immediate area for their own safety.

However, these warnings aren’t stopping some streamers from putting their lives at risk in the name of going viral. At the time of writing, Kick streamer Mike Smalls Jr is weathering out Milton as it makes its approach, initially believing he’d get paid $70,000 by Adin Ross.

Ross originally made this claim as an apparent joke during one of his broadcasts — but he’s now retracted that statement and is urging streamers like Mike Smalls to get the heck outta dodge.

“Listen, $70K was promised to two specific streamers,” he wrote in a post on Twitter/X. “Not everyone, you guys need to get to safety and evacuate. Protect yourselves please, it’s not worth it, please.”

Ross also went into Smalls’ chat, making similar comments begging the streamer to evacuate.

“Evacuate, bro,” he wrote. “The $70K was intended to sweater god and Sambond, not you. You need to evacuate. Evacuate, bro.”

Smalls was clearly taken aback by Ross’s comment and lashed out at the Kick icon in an expletive-laden tirade.

“F*ck you!” he shouted. “I’m out here risking my life to feed my family, and then you bang on me like that. …he just scammed me. That’s f*cked up.”

Mike Smalls isn’t the only broadcaster weathering out Milton. Prominent streamer Tfue is also staying behind in his childhood house after Hurricane Helene devastated his hometown mere weeks prior.

