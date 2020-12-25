Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer goes viral after rogue mouse ruins Christmas dinner

Published: 25/Dec/2020 18:01

by Luke Edwards
Mouse on a plate

Share

Christmas

For most of us, Christmas Day is supposed to be the most relaxing day of the year. Unfortunately for Twitch streamer Hollycannabis, her roast was completely ruined after a mouse jumped into her oven.

Normally at Christmas, you’ll see Twitch streamers taking a day off to enjoy the festivities and recharge after a long year of being in the public eye. This can provide less popular streamers the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider audience, as viewers look for entertainment elsewhere.

This was such an opportunity for someone like Hollycannabis. She’s a streamer with 8.6k Twitch followers who mainly features in the Just Chatting category, although she has previously streamed horror title Dead by Daylight.

For Hollycannabis, who was probably expecting a chill stream and an opportunity to showcase her cooking skills, her relaxing Christmas Day stream was about to be ruined by a pesky rodent leaping from a kitchen drawer and into her oven.

It wasn’t going to be ratatouille for dinner, though. The mouse seemed to escape from the oven, as it wasn’t in there when Holly went back to check. In fact, it seemed to disappear completely off the face of the earth, as it wasn’t in the oven nor the draw underneath.

But then, five minutes after the initial trauma had subsided and armed with a pair of tongs, Holly summoned up the courage to investigate the draw under the oven again. The mouse had managed to hide underneath a baking tray, and immediately went dashing back under cover.

Holly looked to her audience for help, as she asked: “Guys I’m f***ing terrified. What do I do?”

Disappointingly for Holly, she wasn’t able to sit down and relax with a Christmas dinner afterwards. She said: “It took three-and-a-half hours to prepare and it’s ruined.”

This mouse debacle probably isn’t the kind of Twitch fame Holly had in mind. Either way, it’s a Christmas she will likely never forget.

Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud pinpoints key Cyberpunk 2077 feature everyone should play

Published: 25/Dec/2020 11:47

by Joe Craven
Shroud next to V from Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt/Twitch: shroud

Share

shroud

Streaming legend Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has highlighted one key reason gamers should pick up and play CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, despite the launch issues that have surrounded the highly anticipated title.

Even before launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated (and discussed) game. The inclusion of Keanu Reeves and the dev studio behind The Witcher 3 led many to believe that the upcoming title would join The Witcher adaptation as one of the best games of all time.

The game has, for many, hit the heights they hoped for. However, some players, particularly those playing on PS4 and Xbox One, have been left disappointed by graphical inconsistencies and invasive bugs. The issues led to CD Projekt offering an unprecedented refund scheme, and Sony removing the game from the PS4 store for the time being.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
Current-gen texture bugs are the stuff of nightmares.

Shroud, though, who is playing the game on PC, has been enjoying his time in Night City. In a December 24 YouTube upload, he pinpointed one particular aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 that sets it apart from other titles, and a key reason why gamers of all ilks should try it out.

After working his way through a hacking mission, he became engrossed in one of the many side missions available to players.

“These side missions are kinda fun,” he said. “I don’t really do them [but] there’s so many of them. Side quests in this game – that’s the reason you play this game. After playing it a second time I now understand. F**k the main [missions]. You just get to the open world part of the game and then you just do sides all day.”

Timestamp: 3:40 

The side mission shroud was playing at the time was The Heisenburg Principle Gig. It’s fair to say he more than enjoyed the side quest, working his way through a Night City warehouse and taking out all foes as he went.

His generally positive feedback fits with the comments of other prominent creators, like PewDiePie and JackSepticEye. Both YouTube stars have been overwhelmingly complimentary, and don’t think the hate is at all warranted, despite some obvious graphical issues.

Still, as CD Projekt have found out, with great expectations comes great responsibility to deliver a flawless gaming experience. Something like that, anyway.