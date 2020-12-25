 FaZe Clan to announce FaZe5 winners before 2021: finalists & reveal dates - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

FaZe Clan to announce FaZe5 winners before 2021: finalists & reveal dates

Published: 25/Dec/2020 19:00

by Bill Cooney
FaZe Clan

Share

faze clan

FaZe Clan’s ‘FaZe 5’ recruitment challenge is nearing its end, which means we’ll be finding out which five content creators have joined the prestigious organization for 2021 and beyond.

Ever since starting out life as a sniping clan, FaZe Clan has become one of, if not the premier collectives for content creators. Their roots are in Call of Duty but they span out to everything – vlogs, streams, and even movies in the future. A few months ago, they launched another running of their “FaZe 5” challenge for 2020 to recruit even more creators.

At the end of November, FaZe Clan had whittled their pool of new prospects down to just 20, and now the org is finally ready to announce the final five who made the grade. Read on below for the finalists, some predictions, and how to keep up with the big reveal.

How to watch FaZe 5 2020

The lucky gamers who will be FaZe’s newest members won’t find out they won all at once. Instead, the org will be announcing one winner per day starting December 27 and ending on the 31st.

Each announcement will also be happening at the same time — 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST — so be sure to keep an eye on FaZe’s Twitter to find out who will be the newest members of the org for 2021.

FaZe 5 2020 finalists and favorites

Here are the top-2o finalists of this year’s FaZe 5 recruitment challenge. Since this list was unveiled, there have been a few more challenges that will determine which five get picked to be the winners.

FaZe Clan's top-20 FaZe 5 finalists.
FaZe Clan
All 20 finalists for FaZe Clan’s 2020 FaZe5 recruitment challenge.
  1. Proze – 22 years old
  2. HunterTV – 20
  3. Conrady – 20
  4. Zenon – 9
  5. Lough – 14
  6. Zogoro – 22
  7. Cannaestia – 35
  8. K1ng – 14
  9. Montoya Twinz – 20
  10. Scope – 21
  11. RowdyRogan – 6
  12. Flea – 22
  13. Faxuty – 22
  14. NioRooch – 20
  15. Virus – 22
  16. Grant the Goat – 17
  17. Milliam – 15
  18. Stevie – 19
  19. Cufboys – 22
  20. Absorber – 17

As for who we think will make it, First off, Stevie and Flea have become two of the most popular candidates among fans, and NioRooch is also up there as well. RowdyRogan, the 6-year-old Warzone phenom is also in the running, so don’t be surprised if he ends up making the cut as well.

Either way, not much time is left until everyone will find out. It will definitely be exciting to watch, now just imagine how all of the candidates must feel!

Call of Duty

Symfuhny’s Warzone DMR 14 loadout is ridiculously overpowered

Published: 25/Dec/2020 17:05

by Alex Garton
Twitch: Symfuhny/Activision/Treyarch

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The integration of Black Ops Cold War into Warzone has brought a range of new weapons to the game. One gun that has stood out from the pack and established itself in the meta is the DMR 14. Let’s check Symfuhny’s deadly loadout that’ll help you dominate your Warzone matches.

It’s fair to say the Black Ops Cold War guns had an underwhelming start in the Warzone meta. At release, there was no muzzle option for the weapons that matched the power of the Monolithic Suppressor available on Modern Warfare’s guns. Luckily, the developers buffed the Agency Silencer and this has allowed certain Cold War weapons to thrive.

Perhaps the best example of this is the DMR 14, which is quickly establishing itself as one of the most powerful guns in the game. Its ability to take down enemies at medium range is unmatched, killing an opponent with just two bullets to the head.

Of course, dominating with the DMR 14 is only possible with the correct loadout. Well, luckily for us, Symfuhny revealed his complete DMR 14 loadout on stream.

Treyarch/Activision
The DMR 14 thrives in medium-range gunfights.

Symfuhny’s deadly DMR 14 loadout

Twitch streamer and content creator Symfuhny has revealed his DMR 14 loadout on stream and it’s fair to say it packs a punch.

If you’re looking for a loadout with a fast time to kill and a lot of damage, then this Tactical Rifle may be perfect for you. Here’s exactly how you should kit out your DMR 14 to get the most out of the weapon:

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: 30 Rnd

This is a loadout that focuses on allowing the DMR 14 to effectively take down opponents at medium to long-range.

For starters, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have arguably been the most beneficial to the rifle. The attachment provides the DMR 14 with an increased damage range and allows you to remain unseen on the minimap. This is paired with the 20.8 Task Force barrel which steps up the gun’s damage to another level.

The addition of the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect optic for medium-range gunfights, but also allows the weapon to perform at close-range if necessary. Finally, the Field Agent Foregrip controls the weapon’s recoil, while the 30 Rnd magazine provides you with extra ammo.

Of course, it’s all well and good saying how great the weapon is in Warzone, but it’s better to have a bit of proof. Well, here’s a clip of Symfuhny tearing his opponents down from range with the DMR 14 in-game.

It’s difficult to say whether the DMR 14 will be receiving any nerfs at some point in the future. It seems a little overtuned at the moment, but we’ll have to see what the developers think in the next upcoming patch.

Hopefully, this has set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that will help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.