Streamer Tfue ignores Florida evacuation warnings despite Hurricane Milton arrival

Fortnite pro and top streamer Tfue is staying put as Hurricane Milton approaches the coast of Florida mere weeks after Hurricane Helene “destroyed” his hometown, despite warnings from officials.

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney currently lives on the western coast of Florida, where Hurricane Milton is currently bearing down as the latest massive storm to hit the state following the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Helen wreaked havoc on Tfue’s hometown, flooding his own house with water covering the first floor. “This is so sad, man,” the streamer said of the incident, sharing the damage in a viral post on X.

Now, he’s preparing for an even bigger storm as Hurricane Milton approaches. The “life-threatening” storm is set to make landfall on Wednesday night, October 9, and officials are urging residents to evacuate.

Ttfue, however, isn’t budging. In a YouTube video uploaded on October 9, he surveyed the damage caused by Helene as he moved his belongings upstairs in preparation for the upcoming tempest.

“Me and Katie are gonna stick it out,” he said. “It’s not looking too good. Love you guys. …hopefully I’m still alive after this is posted and I’m good, but you never know.”

Despite his decision to stay behind, the streamer asked his fans in the area to leave in an earlier portion of the video.

“I’ma have to get the f*ck out of here,” he added. “I think you guys should all get the f*ck out of here, too.”

(Topic begins at 7:27)

Fans are offering up their support for Tfue in the comments, urging him to “stay safe” amid the approaching storm.

At the time of writing, Hurricane Milton is classified as a Category 4 storm, with winds up to 140 mph.

“Catastrophic” flooding is expected in the affected areas, and tornadoes have already been spotted in the state’s peninsula.

Tfue isn’t the only streamer to stick out these hurricanes in spite of public warnings; a Kick streamer went viral after broadcasting himself weathering out the storm in a tent in the middle of Hurricane Helene, saying he “almost died” from the stunt.