Nikita Dragun slammed for wearing face shield wrong

As times continue to get tougher across the globe fans have spoken out against YouTube beauty guru Nikita Dragun for wearing her face shield incorrectly.

YouTube’s beauty scene is filled to the brim with iconic personalities who have become role models for fans around the world. From James Charles to Jeffree Star, Tati Westbrook to NikkiTutorials, beauty YouTubers have become some of the most popular on the platform.

With great power comes great responsibility, though. While streamers and influencers have legions of fans who will always support them, such as Valkyrae, who has caused mass concern by literally vanishing mid-stream, others are sometimes so polarizing that their own admirers struggle to condone their actions.

Enter Nikita Dragun, one of the beauty world’s most controversial personalities. Looks like she’s managed to create quite the stir yet again.

Nikita Dragun slammed for face shield posts

In a series of Instagram stories, Nikita is seen wandering through a mall wearing a face shield, however, the placement of the item has left internet users unimpressed.

Read More: James Charles turns off comments on viral TikTok

Instead of wearing the item properly in order to cover the entire face, the beauty guru is seen posing with the visor across her mouth, which is in turn not protected using a face mask.

With one image showing her flipping the bird at the camera and a whole host of Instagram Stories showing the YouTube icon having fun, it’s safe to say that the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

This was made even worse when Twitter personality Sun Hashira Edgar called her out for “only wearing a face shield, not a mask.”

Not me walking behind Nikita Dragun at Cerritos Mall and she’s only wearing a face shield, not a mask 😷 🥴 — Sun Hashira Edgar (@Edvocados) December 27, 2020

Twitter reacts

An angry chain of Twitter responses greeted Nikita. Fans and Twitter users alike have shared their opinions on the situation.

Read More: Jake Paul under fire again after being spotted at another party

One respondent slammed the guru, writing that “the fact she’s this vain… I gotta laugh.”

The facts shes this vain … I gotta laugh 😂😂😂 — C.E.HOE (@PaigeChristieUK) December 27, 2020

Another roasted Nikita for thinking that “some people just think they’re too pretty to cover up for the health of everyone else.”

That’s how people wear them around here & I always think does that even do anything?? Some people just think they’re to pretty to cover up for the health of everyone else 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Searchin_For _Keys (@Searchin4Krys) December 27, 2020

A final commenter also highlighted the fact that the YouTuber has a face covering, but has elected not to use it because she “is so vain.”

She can afford a crystallised fancy mask but is so vain she does this lmao — julie virgo 📀✨#freebritney (@thejulievirgo) December 27, 2020

This entire situation is a reminder that controversy certainly stirs up extreme reactions. Will Nikita have to issue an apology for this? Or will the whole incident blow over? Watch this space and grab some tea, it seems like the controversy is still yet to brew.