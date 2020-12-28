Logo
Nikita Dragun slammed for wearing face shield wrong

Published: 28/Dec/2020 12:40

by Lauren Bergin
Nikita Dragun posing in a pink hazmat suit
Instagram: Nikita Dragun

As times continue to get tougher across the globe fans have spoken out against YouTube beauty guru Nikita Dragun for wearing her face shield incorrectly. 

YouTube’s beauty scene is filled to the brim with iconic personalities who have become role models for fans around the world. From James Charles to Jeffree Star, Tati Westbrook to NikkiTutorials, beauty YouTubers have become some of the most popular on the platform.

With great power comes great responsibility, though. While streamers and influencers have legions of fans who will always support them, such as Valkyrae, who has caused mass concern by literally vanishing mid-stream, others are sometimes so polarizing that their own admirers struggle to condone their actions.

Enter Nikita Dragun, one of the beauty world’s most controversial personalities. Looks like she’s managed to create quite the stir yet again.

Nikita Dragun poses in a doorway.
Instagram: Nikita Dragun
Nikita, yet again, has managed to rock the boat.

Nikita Dragun slammed for face shield posts

In a series of Instagram stories, Nikita is seen wandering through a mall wearing a face shield, however, the placement of the item has left internet users unimpressed.

Instead of wearing the item properly in order to cover the entire face, the beauty guru is seen posing with the visor across her mouth, which is in turn not protected using a face mask.

With one image showing her flipping the bird at the camera and a whole host of Instagram Stories showing the YouTube icon having fun, it’s safe to say that the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

Nikita Dragun flips bird with upside down face shield
Nikita Dragun
Nikita can be seen flipping the bird wearing an upside-down face shield.

This was made even worse when Twitter personality Sun Hashira Edgar called her out for “only wearing a face shield, not a mask.”

Twitter reacts

An angry chain of Twitter responses greeted Nikita. Fans and Twitter users alike have shared their opinions on the situation.

One respondent slammed the guru, writing that “the fact she’s this vain… I gotta laugh.”

Another roasted Nikita for thinking that “some people just think they’re too pretty to cover up for the health of everyone else.”

A final commenter also highlighted the fact that the YouTuber has a face covering, but has elected not to use it because she “is so vain.”

This entire situation is a reminder that controversy certainly stirs up extreme reactions. Will Nikita have to issue an apology for this? Or will the whole incident blow over? Watch this space and grab some tea, it seems like the controversy is still yet to brew.

xQc weirded out by viewer’s bizarre body pillow of him

Published: 28/Dec/2020 12:33

by Georgina Smith
xQc is baffled by a bodypillow of him
Twitch: xQcOW / Twitter: ItsZoil

Popular Twitch streamer xQc was left slightly creeped out after showing a picture of a viewer with a bizarre body pillow version of the streamer, saying that it “shouldn’t even exist.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has cemented himself as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch in 2020, dominating the list of the highest earning streamers for this year with his account of over four million followers.

His dry sense of humor and honest reactions lead to clippable moments in almost every stream, and his viewers take that as an opportunity to send Felix some of the most bizarre things to see his thoughts on them, and this was definitely one of those times.

xQc with headphones on
YouTube: xQcOW
xQc has an unbelievably large following on Twitch.

The creator had been hosting a stream using the hashtag ‘xqcgift’ where fans could send Felix some of the gifts they received over the holiday season to see how he would react. Naturally messages were pouring in at an extraordinary rate.

xQc reacts to bizarre body pillow

While some shared that they’d received gaming themed art, tools, and wireless charges, xQc seemed a bit bewildered when he pulled up a picture of viewer ItsZoil alongside a body pillow designed to look like xQc – with some peculiar additions.

“What the f**k is that man?” the streamer said, looking pretty weirded out. “Guys he’s had this for a while, this is just weird. That shouldn’t even exist. That shouldn’t exist. Whatever dude.”

The chat had mixed reactions to say the least, with some agreeing with Felix that the pillow was weird, saying “yikes,” and “wtf is that,” though some other fans joked “where can I buy it.”

He moved on from the moment pretty quickly, as there were so many links pouring in from fans who wanted to show him their Christmas gifts that it was impossible to keep up with the speed, so he couldn’t dwell on the body pillow for too long.

The item of unknown origin was certainly bizarre, and it’s probably safe to say that xQc won’t be stocking it as official merch anytime soon.