Streamer arrested for armed burglary after breaking into condo during Hurricane Milton

Kick streamer ‘Shoovy’ has been arrested for armed burglary and resisting an officer after breaking into a condo during Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton is making landfall across the western coast of Florida, and quite a few people are going viral by sharing videos and pictures after deciding against evacuating the area.

Viral TikToker Lieutenant Dan is one of the people staying with his property, which is a 20-foot-long sailboat placed right in Tampa Bay.

Kick streamer Shoovy traveled to the area right before the hurricane’s wind and rain started affecting Florida, but his excursion didn’t go quite as planned.

After breaking into an abandoned condo, Shoovy was arrested by local police and banned on Kick.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department, the streamer has been charged with armed burglary and resisting arrest, and is currently being held in custody with a $1,000 bond.

This comes just a day after Kick co-owner Adin Ross shared that he would pay someone $70,000 to IRL stream from an affected area during Hurricane Milton.

We could not confirm whether this was Shoovy’s intention due to the stream VOD being removed, but users across social media are claiming that’s the reason he was in the area.

One clip shows the streamer driving into a rainy area, claiming he drove “all day” to get to Sarasota from his home in Virginia.

“Kick streamer ‘Shoovy’ drove all day to get to Florida to do IRL live streaming Hurricane Milton,” it reads. “This could be his last stream or most epic stream. He wants that $70k from Adin Ross really badly.”

He’s not the only Kick streamer in the area going after Adin’s $70,000 prize either. Mike Smalls is currently live streaming from on top of an air mattress inside of the storm.

Kick: Mike Smalls

This isn’t the first time Mike has streamed during a hurricane, either. On September 27, he went viral across social media after ‘almost dying’ while broadcasting from a tent on a beach during Hurricane Helene.