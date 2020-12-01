Logo
YouTuber Airrack reveals how he snuck into Jake Paul’s fight unnoticed

Published: 1/Dec/2020 13:17

by Alice Hearing
Airrack sneaks into Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson
Jake Paul

Up-and-coming YouTuber Eric ‘Airrack’ Decker has revealed that he managed to sneak into Jake Paul’s high-profile boxing match with Nate Robinson on November 29, bagging a million-dollar view for free.

Airrack has been making waves on YouTube throughout 2020, capitalizing on viral content and finding his way into the lives of the likes of Logan Paul and David Dobrik through sheer power of will and confidence.

In one of his more recent insane pranks, the creator and his team set about to trick the internet and news channels into thinking he was behind the mysterious sightings of a man flying a jetpack around LAX.

But Airrack’s appetite for more pranks is only increasing. Having already turned down the offer to join ‘Team 10’ in July, and being floored by Jake in an impromptu boxing match in May, Airrack once again decided to harass the YouTube star by crashing his fight.

Paul knocked out Robinson in the second round of his undercard match at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Exhibition after a hyped lead-up to the big day made it a major talking point among viewers. Airrack was able to see it go down in the flesh.

The YouTuber explained how they went about figuring out their route inside, “The first step of sneaking in was to climb a nearby skyscraper to scope out the staples center”

After realizing that scoping the venue wouldn’t help, they decided to get a disguise, “We did know that Triller was sponsoring the events, we went and made fake staff shirts. As a final touch, we dressed in all black got walkie-talkie props.”

Airrack joked: “If anybody asks we’re just the Triller boys okay, we’re the Sway boys, I’m Tayler Holder… you can just call me Josh Richards.”

While the disguise helped to an extent, they still needed to find an entrance. “After over an hour of searching, I saw something that looked like a QR code so I decided to scan it which prompted me to open this Google doc, which I then proceeded to fill out essentially putting myself on the list.”

Incredibly, Airrack was able to watch the fight go down from a viewpoint that should have cost him up to $1 million but instead cost him nothing – and he never got caught.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.