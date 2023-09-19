xQc explains why he would never join OnlyFans: “Bottom of the barrel behavior”

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has ruled out the possibility of ever joining OnlyFans, even if he was down to his last dime.

xQc has taken the streaming world by storm, signing a monster $100M non-exclusive deal with Kick, but it seems like the French Canadian has no plans on joining another popular platform.

Over the years, we’ve seen big names from the streaming world make a fortune through OnlyFans, with the likes of Amouranth and Alinity earning way more than they ever would from Twitch, alone.

Despite being open to signing with new sites and taking his talents elsewhere, xQc is drawing the line at OnlyFans, because he has too much “self-respect.”

xQc slams “brain rot” OnlyFans and refuses to join

During a recent broadcast, xQc was discussing OnlyFans and absolutely dismissed the possibility of filming adult content regardless of whatever financial situation he finds himself in.

“I could be on my last leg. I could be on my last dime. I wouldn’t do OnlyFans. That sh*t is absolute f**king brain rot,” the former Overwatch League pro said. “I ain’t doing that. Bottom of the barrel behavior.”

Lengyel went on to add that he’s been thinking about this topic a lot recently, regarding the mentality of OnlyFans and how making such content can leave a disastrous digital footprint.

“People are going to save that sh*t and repost it. It’s going to haunt you. Humans are weird. People forget what people do. It’s trash, people do sh*t like this, but it’s what people do,” he explained.

xQc isn’t the only Twitch star who has no internet in joining OnlyFans. Despite demand from viewers, Pokimane has remained opposed to creating OF content, saying it’s just not the career path for her.

