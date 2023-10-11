xQc lashes out at creators who don’t like him reacting to their videos

Legendary streamer xQc isn’t concerned about creators who don’t want him to make react content with their videos and put them on blast during a recent Kick broadcast.

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been causing quite a ruckus online in recent months over reaction content, resulting in plenty of skirmishes and debates.

Notably, xQc had beef with H3H3’s Ethan Klein when their discussion soon turned south after the French Canadian was called out for “stealing” content from smaller creators.

Despite promising to give up reaction content if he lost the Sidemen Charity Match, xQc hasn’t stopped and even lashed out at creators upset with his reactions live on Kick.

xQc says he doesn’t care about the work content creators put in

As Lengyel watched a video about the hacker group Lizard Squad taking down PlayStation Network and Xbox Live with DDoS attacks in 2014, he responded to concerns about his content.

“Sick react? I don’t give a f**k. I don’t give a f**k about none of y’all b*tch ass hoes, f**king react special andys, f**k you!” Lenyel let loose.

The Kick streamer continued to slam people who oppose his reaction content and creators who aren’t fans of him watching their videos for his own gain.

“I couldn’t give a singular flying rat’s ass about none of that sh*t, any of the work put in, hours, I don’t give a f**k!” he roared before returning to the YouTube video.

Only time will tell if something eventually happens to put an end to the react content meta, but for the foreseeable future, it seems like xQc’s mind is made up and he’ll continue on with it.

For his part, however, xQc has suggested new YouTube features to give creators more options to prevent their videos from being reacted to, but the platform has yet to implement them in any capacity.