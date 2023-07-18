xQc promises to ban Kick viewers after getting fed up with stream demands

Streaming star xQc promised he’d “purge” his demanding Kick viewers after they begged him to do more IRL broadcasts.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is arguably one of the most prominent live streamers on the internet.

First rising to fame on Twitch, xQc signed a lucrative deal with Kick in June, earning a whopping $100 million to stream on the rival platform.

Between his channels on Twitch and Kick, xQc boasts over 12 million followers… but some of his viewers are getting a bit demanding when it comes to his IRL streams.

xQc | Twitter xQc is one of the internet’s most prominent streamers.

xQc says he’ll “purge” demanding Kick viewers as fans beg for IRL streams

IRL streams can provide some of the most entertaining content on the internet — but to xQc, they can also bring out some of the worst in his viewers.

“The thing is, with IRLs, it’s a lot of fun, but it fosters the very bad part of everything,” he said during a recent Kick stream. “Especially at this scale, it snowballs really bad. At the end of the day, when it’s time to chill out and talk to the community, and do stuff only between us, it’s really f*cking bad.”

xQc isn’t wrong; sometimes stream snipers can ruin a creator’s IRL broadcast, and demanding viewers can turn an otherwise fun outing into a miserable experience.

To remedy this, xQc claimed he would “purge” his chat of these kinds of viewers if his fans want to see him do more IRL streams.

“Alright, you know what? This is what I’m gonna do. We’ll try something. You see people like this?” he said, pointing out one chatter’s comment that read, ‘W gaslight.’ “I’ll just permaban all of them.”

“If you want good sh*t and good IRL, the chat is just gonna get purged like crazy,” he continued. “Any absolute dogsh*t people that are like, ‘Oh, do this or do that,’ or, ‘Don’t do this or don’t do that,’ you’re just gonna get permabanned.”

It’s clear that xQc has had enough of overly-demanding viewers ruining his IRL streams — but viewers aren’t the only ones who can throw a wrench in an otherwise entertaining IRL broadcast.

In fact, plenty of IRL streamers have had harrowing experiences during their streams, such as one creator who was confronted by a man wielding a knife in Paris during TwitchCon.