xQc stunned at viral TikTok about Adept breakup: “Is this a joke?”

Twitch star xQc was left absolutely stunned at a viral TikTok discussing his breakup with now ex-girlfriend Adept.

While many of the biggest YouTubers and Twitch streamers opt to keep their personal lives private and hidden away from followers, and for good reason too, xQc’s relationship with Adept was out in the open for everyone to see.

With an audience as big as the former Overwatch pro’s, over 11.4 million followers to date, there are bound to be a few viewers who become too invested in their favorite streamer’s personal lives.

xQc left stunned by TikTok on breakup

During his November 19 broadcast, the popular streamer came across a viral TikTok with over 1.3 million views discussing his breakup with Adept.

Warning others, the TikToker @xmukitty claimed that xQc had no prenup in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, which supposedly allowed her to take his home and car when they split up.

Completely in shock and practically lost for words, “what the f**k am I even watching,” he said. “How is this even a real thing?

“It has 150k likes. It has 150k how the f**k is this- Is this a joke?” he added.

Noting that the two did live together for a long time, many TikTok users pointed out that a prenup is typically for marriages, whereas the two Twitch streamers were just in a relationship.

Though the couple could’ve been in a common-law marriage — meaning Adept could be entitled to financial benefits from xQc.

Adept recently confirmed that xQc’s McLaren 720s Spider, worth roughly $300,000, is in her name. Though it’s unclear whether or not she intends to hold onto it.