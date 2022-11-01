Adept confirms xQc’s $300k McLaren is registered in her name

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Adept has confirmed that the $300,000 McLaren 720s Spider that xQc purchased last November is actually registered in her name, making it legally hers.

Back in November 2021, xQc revealed during a Forza Horizon 5 stream that he had purchased a McLaren 720s Spider for a whopping $300,000, showing pictures to his fans.

After a couple of weeks, the Twitch star brought the car on-stream to prove it was actually in his possession despite not having a driver’s license.

Now, Adept has revealed in a recent stream exactly how he was able to acquire the car — it’s registered in her name, making it legally hers.

Adept reveals xQc’s McLaren is registered in her name

During her stream on October 31, Adept was talking about how she recently picked up her ex-boyfriend in the McLaren so they could do something together.

This prompted the chat to begin telling Adept that she should return the car to xQc because it’s his car, but was quickly met with Adept clapping back by bringing up that you need a driver’s license in order to register a car.

“So how does a vehicle registration work? You’ve never bought a vehicle in your life, how does it work? Thank you, there are adults in the chat telling you your answers right there,” she said.

“How do you register a car in someone else’s name, what do they need?”

While you can legally purchase a car without having a valid driver’s license in the US, she said that you cannot register it without one.

xQc hasn’t responded to her claims at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as he does.