xQc says he has nothing to hide following Mizkif & Trainwreck drama

Following an explosive feud on Twitter between streamers Mizkif and Trainwreck, Twitch megastar xQc claims he isn’t afraid of being exposed because he has nothing to hide.

A few of Twitch’s largest streamers have rallied together in an attempt to have gambling banned from the live streaming platform. This followed the news that platform partner SlikeR had scammed his viewers and peers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, long-time streamer and extensive gambler Trainwreck came to defend gambling on Twitch. His stance was that an entire category should not be banned from Twitch because of the actions of one streamer.

This resulted in a feud between Mizkif and Trainwreck – one that took a serious turn for the former – resulting in inflammatory DMs being leaked and sexual assault cover-up allegations being lobbied at Miz. An avid gambler himself, xQc has issued his own opinion on Twitch gambling while offering his commentary on the ensuing drama.

xQc has “no skeletons” in his closet

During his “DRAMA” stream on September 20, xQc scrolled through Twitter and the LivestreamFail subreddit to give his take on the bonfire of Twitch drama. He pulled up a tweet from fellow streamer Malena that stated, “WE PLAYING LEAK WARS???? I GOT A WHOLE F**KING BOOK WORTH MY BROTHERS”

Joke or not, xQc took this tweet at face value and responded accordingly. He stated, “I’m not afraid of anything. I’m not afraid of any leaks. I don’t have skeletons in my closet.”

A member of his chat stated that xQc was instigating, to which xQc responded, “Yeah, cause I’m not a sh*tty person. I’m a decent person. That’s as good as I’ll get. Because then you never have to look over your shoulder.”

He went on to claim that no one “has garbage” on him, and even touched on the controversies that arose during his time as a professional Overwatch player.

“I did a lot of things in my ‘career’. Some of it, kinda weird. Some of it, kinda bad. Nothing is like ‘oh my god, that happened!'” xQc stated.