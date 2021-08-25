xQc mocks Pokimane for not being the “bigger person” amid GreekGodx Twitter drama

Hours after Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys revealed that Dimitri ‘GreekGodx’ Antonatos had blocked her on Twitter, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel chimed and mocked her for airing out the drama on social media.

While Pokimane and Greek appeared to be on good terms over the past few years, their friendship is now officially over.

Upon learning Greek had her blocked on Twitter, Pokimane shared the news in a since-deleted tweet of her own.

“Sadge,” she said on August 23 along with a screenshot of her former friend now blocking her. “Sad to see a friendship end this way but it is what it is,” the popular internet celeb soon followed up. “Please don’t send hate his way.”

Advertisement

Although Pokimane swiftly removed the initial post, fans were quick to grab pictures and share it around. Before long, xQc caught wind of the drama and chimed in by mocking how she handled the situation.

“No shot, you blocked me on Twitter? I’m going to tweet about it,” the Twitch streamer said, impersonating Pokimane with a hint of sarcasm.

“You don’t want to interact with my content? I’ll tweet about it and let people know this is happening because I’m the bigger person.”

While hundreds of supporters reached out with their own response to the news, xQc took issue with those directly endorsing her actions.

Advertisement

“What the f*** is that,” he yelled upon seeing the deleted tweet.

“The fact people are backing up this behavior is insane.” Rather than reflecting poorly on Greek for having Pokimane blocked in the first place, xQc argues it looks worse on her instead.

“This will be true now and it will always be true regardless of what you think… when you talk about people being blocked, it says a lot more about you than it says about them. That’s just how it is. You can get mad at me for saying this, but that’s how it works.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There could be some missing context as to why Greek felt inclined to block Pokimane, though she was quick to clarify that he unfollowed her first.

We’ll have to wait and see if any further comments slip out from either social media star. Their friendship may be over for the time being, though that’s not to say it’ll never be mended.