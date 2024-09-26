xQc lashes out at old schoolmate for sharing embarrassing yearbook photo

xQc was not happy when a viewer who went to the same school as him shared his old yearbook photo and proceeded to mock the Twitch star.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is one of the biggest names in the streaming biz, having amassed a fortune through his content and even signing a whopping $100M Kick deal.

The French Canadian has not been one to shy away from his roots, with the ‘Qc’ in his name referring to his home province of Quebec, where he grew up.

On September 21, a viewer posted on X that their brother had found xQc old graduation photo – and two days later, shared the picture with fans of the streamer.

The picture showed a young xQc with messy Canadian ‘hockey hair’ holding a school diploma and looking like an awkward teenager.

“No f**king way one of the biggest bums in history attended at my school,” the user replied to the yearbook photo.

This appeared to rattle Lengyel who shot back by taking aim at his old schoolmate’s own photo on X – a picture of Jin from Tekken.

“The anime PFP sexual deviant VS the ‘bum’ gaming warlord extraordinaire worldwide sensation,” xQc retaliated and shared a picture of him holding an MVP trophy from the Overwatch World Cup.

“Take your pick. PS: watch your mouth, next time I’ll buy the bus line and tell them to skip your stop lil bro.”

Not deterred, the Twitch star’s schoolmate shot back: “So-called gaming warlord never heard of Tekken.”

Although it’s not clear what school xQc attended, the streamer has discussed his education in the past.

Back in 2019, Lengyel revealed that the English he was learning in French school wasn’t very good and instead benefited from playing video games – even if some of the words he picked up through online games got him in trouble with teachers.