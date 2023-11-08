xQc just revealed eye-popping gambling total and it’s in the billions

Popular streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel just gave fans a glimpse at how much money he has wagered on gambling streams and it’s already in the billions.

xQc shook up the streaming scene in June when it was revealed he had secured a deal with Kick worth more than $100 million.

The popular streamer’s “mind-boggling” wealth has been a hot topic as of late, especially after returning from TwitchCon in Las Vegas, where he had access to seven different hotels, butlers, cars, and more. A large focus of xQc’s streaming schedule these days is online gambling, in which he’ll play a variety of casino games on Stake, owned by Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, who also co-own Kick.

But while xQc has been streaming his gambling for years now, there’s one key difference in 2023 — the wager amount.

Streamer iqkev highlighted that just two years ago, xQc was streaming $40 casino spins, but now he’s bumped it all the way up to $50,000 for each spin.

These incredibly high wagers have led to an absurd amount of money wagered on Stake, as xQc revealed his total wager amount in a recent stream.

xQc’s statistics page on Stake shows that he has wagered $2,655,921,982, an increase of more than $1.1 billion since he showed his stats on September 20.

And while the streamer has had some huge wins lately, the losses are adding up as he shared that he was down $15 million in November already, leaving many fans baffled as to how he can manage to be wagering so much money.

The burning question, however, is who the money even belongs to as fans have called out the use of “fake money” as part of his deal with the gambling site.

After NICKMERCS announced his signing with Kick and revealed he’d be doing gambling streams on the Twitch rival recently, xQc attempted to clarify how contracts with both Kick and Stake work and ended up giving a glimpse into his own contract structure.

xQc confirmed that he has two separate deals, one with Kick and one with Stake, that are completely independent. “They’re not lumped in. They’re not one. If Stake wasn’t banned on Twitch, I would do it on Twitch,” xQc shared.

As for how much xQc’s deal with Stake could be worth, simple math suggests that it’s somewhere around $150-175 million, as xQc revealed that combining the Kick and Stake deals could be worth up to $275 million.

“If I chose to put gambling into the contract it probably wouldn’t have been $100 mil. It would probably be more something more like $225 – $250 [million]. That’s just on the low end,” he said.

“If I put both together in the contract and had one number for it it would probably be like $275 [million]. But it’s not. Because I didn’t want to do that. I want to keep it separate.”

While xQc is clearly burning through money on Stake on a near-daily basis, it’s important to note his association with the platform in a deal that’s likely worth many millions.