NICKMERCS joins Kick with massive non-exclusive streaming deal

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick as he’ll now split his time on stream between there and Twitch.

Kick has been making waves in the streaming world over the last year, presenting a genuine challenge to Twitch’s dominance.

The Stake-backed platform has signed a number of streamers to non-exclusive deals – which allows them to still stream elsewhere – with a number of them being incredibly lucrative. The highest profile of which to date is, without doubt, Kick signing xQc in a reported $100 million contract.

Article continues after ad

They’ve not made too many splashes since the former Overwatch star inked his non-exclusive deal, but that has now changed as they’ve got NICKMERCS joining them for at least a year.

Article continues after ad

NICKMERCS inks one-year streaming deal with Kick

That’s right, the leader of the MFAM is joining Kick for at least one year as he has become the latest name to sign a non-exclusive deal.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While he has the flexibility to stream on both platforms, the “majority” of Nick’s streams will now be on Kick. That includes his first one, which will come on Monday, October 23 following the conclusion of his MFAM Central event in Las Vegas.

Article continues after ad

“Building a community is everything I’ve ever wanted to do,” the FaZe Clan star said. “By expanding on Kick.com, I’ll be able to reach new audiences and welcome even more fans into the MFAM. We will compete on big stages, host big events, and share new content in new ways. This is a major move for me, and I can’t wait to share this new experience with the community. It’s all for them.”

Article continues after ad

Nick will be hosting a number of his signature MFAM Gauntlet events on Kick too, which could now have bigger prize pools given the massive move he’s made.

Article continues after ad

Streaming on Kick will also allow him to reunite with streamers like Dr Disrespect who he hasn’t been able to appear on Twitch with given the Doc’s long-term ban. So, fans can look forward to that as well.