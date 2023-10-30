NICKMERCS confirms he’ll be doing gambling streams on Kick

NICKMERCS announced that he will be going outside the United States to host Gambling streams on Kick.

Following the likes of xqc and other high-profile streamers, NICKMERCS made the jump from Kick to Twitch by signing a non-exclusive deal. The leader of the MFAM army claimed: “We will compete on big stages, host big events, and share new content in new ways.”

NICKMERCS has made it clear in the past that he is a fan of sports gambling while hosting Thursday Night Football games on Twitch and, most recently, a UFC watch party in Las Vegas. Coincidentally, crypto gambling site Stake co-founded Kick and allows content creators to gamble on-stream.

So, with that in mind, Nick gave fans a hint at what sort of “new content” they can expect.

NICKMERCS is the latest high-profile streamer to join Kick.

NICKMERCS announces gambling streams on Kick

During his first Kick live stream, NICKMERCS announced: “Yes, we are going to do gambling streams. We are not going to do a s**t ton, but we are going to do some for sure. It’s part of the contract.”

The leader of the MFAM army elaborated: “We got another place because you can’t do it in America, so we went somewhere else and got a different place.”

Nick did not reveal where the new place is but did mention an island.

It’s also unclear what exactly the streamer has in the works, but he admitted upfront that Kick will give him money to gamble with and he plans to use the opportunity to do big viewer giveaways.

In 2022, Twitch banned gambling sites after facing a wave of streamer backlash, so it will be interesting to see how community members react to NICKMERCS’ controversial announcement.

For more on the rapidly growing streaming platform, check out the rest of our Kick coverage.