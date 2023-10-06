xQc claims he’s no longer gambling after $5 million win

xQc has revealed he’s no longer gambling after winning $5 million in an online game. It comes after he lost $1.1 million while gambling in Las Vegas.

Gambling on stream has long been a hot-button topic within the streaming community, especially given how many big streamers have done it in the past and also been sponsored at the same time.

With Twitch increasingly clamping down on gambling content – including casino slots and CSGO skin betting – a few streamers have turned to Kick. The Stake-backed platform was built following Twitch’s first crackdown on gambling streams and allows streamers to broadcast pretty much anything.

Despite this, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who is one of the biggest streamers who has made the leap to Kick, has been criticized for his gambling streams. He’s also been open to his fans about his gambling habits, revealing he lost $1.1 million while gambling in Las Vegas in August.

However, this seems to have come to an end after xQc took to his Kick chat to reveal he’s quit his gambling habit.

xQc posted a screenshot to his chat of him seemingly winning $5,000,000 on an online gambling game.

However, he soon went on to reveal that he’s quit gambling. He told his chat: “Nah I already withdrew my shit, I ain’t gambling no more.”

Despite xQc being open about his gambling habits, revealing both his wins and his losses, it continues to be a controversial topic in the gaming world.

Gambling streams have been a source of controversy for both streaming platforms and streamers themselves. Recently, popular streamer DNP3 revealed that gambling streams left him with a “severe gambling addiction” and “completely broke.“

In September 2023, a Danish Twitch streamer was fined over $1,500 after the Danish gambling authority accused the streamer of advertising gambling sites that don’t have a Danish gambling license, which is illegal.