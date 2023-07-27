xQc hits out at Ice Spice over “weird display of sexuality” in new music video

Twitch star xQc had some harsh words for rapper Ice Spice, calling her out for the “weird display of sexuality” seen in her viral ‘Deli’ music video and saying the song was “not it.”

Ice Spice has just graced the world with the music video for her song ‘Deli,’ where she and a group of gals twerk it out in a bodega.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed over 2 million times on YouTube in just a single day — and although many fans are loving the rapper’s latest track, not everyone is here for it.

Article continues after ad

Twitch star xQc is one of these fans. The streamer is known for his massive online presence, being one of Twitch’s most-followed broadcasters with over 11 million fans on that platform alone, not to mention the jaw-dropping $100 million deal he scored with Kick in June.

xQc says Ice Spice’s song Deli just “isn’t it”

Although xQc has made his affinity for Ice Spice very clear — even hopping into the rapper’s DMs to make his affections known — he didn’t seem to like the song, and even visibly frowned while watching the music video.

Article continues after ad

In fact, xQc used ‘Deli’ as an example of his issues with social media, calling the video a “weird display of sexuality” that he’s seen on platforms like TikTok from concerningly young users.

It’s also worth noting that Ice Spice’s video has come under fire for featuring a 16-year-old in a production rife with twerking and other sexualized content.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Way back when, I told you guys, weird displays of like, sexuality-slash-nudity on TikTok, is crazy,” xQc said. “Especially the weird sexual stuff or whatever, when it’s literally underaged teenagers.”

Article continues after ad

“…I don’t know. I get it, because it’s a song, okay? I have somewhat of a problem seeing children singing lyrics like, ‘blowing her back,’ and sh*t like that. I’m not trying to virtue signal. I think it’s f*cking weird, man.”

That being said, xQc wasn’t a fan of the song in general, and levied a few criticisms about the track later on in his stream, saying Spice’s new release just “isn’t it.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m gonna keep it a buck, chat. The song is two minutes long, and the chorus — the hook — happens like four times. How is that even possible?” he said.

“I don’t wanna be overly-negative, chat. I like some of her music, maybe one song. This song, it feels like it has no drive, no energy. It doesn’t go anywhere. It’s not catchy. It doesn’t make you move.”

This isn’t the first time xQc has criticized TikTok culture; the streamer also had issues with Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, being on TikTok after Kanye West publicly spoke out about the matter.