xQc hit with 3 million fake Twitch followers amid streaming break

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel had his channel hit with around three million botted followers, making him jump from outside the top-ten most-followed to inside the top-six.

For the longest time, Twitch streamers have had to deal with trolls hitting their channels with fake followers and chat messages in a bit to get them struck off of Twitch.

In most cases, smaller Twitch channels have been hit with bottled followers, putting them up there with some of the biggest names around on popularity charts.

It’s not uncommon to see it happens to big names either, with Adin Ross falling victim to them at one point. Now, xQc has been hit with a few million fake followers.

The former Overwatch professional, who was recently banned from Twitch for a matter of hours after streaming a video of highlights from the Olympics, has been taking a brief break from streaming due to unknown reasons.

In his absence, his channel – which previously boasted around six million followers – has been skyrocketed into the top-six most-followed channels on Twitch, with around three million fake followers being added.

As stats from TwitchMetrics show, Lengyel was hit with the boost on Friday, July 30, and jumped up to around nine million followers. His channels views, for the most part, remain unaffected – a clear sign of fake viewers.

As noted, adding millions of fake followers to a channel is usually an attempt to get the channel flagged and ultimately suspended. though, that hasn’t happened to xQc.

Twitch has, previously, dealt with these fake follower bottings in a speedy fashion, deleting the accounts and resetting the follower counts back to their previous.

We’ll have to wait and see if that happens for the Canadian star, and if he decides to dish out some spicy roasts on whoever hit him with the fakes.