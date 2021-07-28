xQc banned on Twitch for fourth time following NBC Olympics stream

Twitch’s biggest streamer, xQc, has been banned from the platform on July 28, with his latest suspension likely stemming from rebroadcasting clips from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

This is the Canadian’s fourth Twitch ban since the start of 2020. His first ban came in March 2020 where he was forced off the platform for three days. The one after that was only for a single day a couple of months later.

But his previous ban on November 25 stretched for seven days before he came back online, which leaves it unclear as to how long xQc will serve this time around.

Just before his channel cut out, one of his last stills shows him watching the Judo match between Austria’s Michaela Polleres vs Japan’s Chizuru Arai.

Twitch and NBC partnered together to bring original live content from the Olympics to the streaming platform.

xQc responded to the ban shortly after, believing he might have caught a “live-DMCA.”

I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

While Twitch doesn’t comment on specific bans, it’s likely that the suspension came from rebroadcasting the show to his thousands of viewers.

This story is developing…