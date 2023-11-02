xQc under fire for flexing wealth with “worst” Twitter response

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come under fire for a few baffling responses on Twitter/X where he’s been flexing his wealth amid some backlash.

Despite the fact he’s become one of the biggest – if not the biggest these days – streamers around, xQc has always managed to find himself in hot water before long.

The former Overwatch star was removed from the Dallas Fuel’s Overwatch League roster for multiple suspensions over controversial comments, he’s continually clashed with creators about his react content and not giving proper credit, and has also been under fire for taking a deal KICK following Twitch’s clampdown on gambling streams.

He has, naturally, taken to his stream and social media channels to defend himself anytime trouble finds him. However, it’s his responses to a new bit of backlash that is creating more problems.

xQc under fire for Twitter responses and flexing wealth

The streaming star has come under fire after images of videos of him reacting to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine were posted on social media.

Those videos have since been removed from YouTube, but xQc responded to one of the viral tweets criticizing him by posting a photo of him sitting with a suitcase full of money, captioned: “HUH?”

His strange flexs didn’t end there, however. As further criticism came his way, xQc responded to another tweet with a photo of a diamond-studded watch, and another of him holding over $200,000 in casino chips.

“27-year-old man flexing his wealth when met with criticism,” said one. “Do you have a PR manager? Does he hate you?” another asked. “This is the worst reply I’ve ever seen, why would post this,” quizzed another. “Omg, this is so tone deaf, why would you reply with this,” another commented.

As it stands, the streaming star hasn’t said anything further on the criticism and his tweets are still up – and he’s still receiving backlash for them.