Twitch bots are still making tiny streamers the most-followed on the platform

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:29

by Connor Bennett
Image of the Twitch logo alongside Kaisa, a streamer
Twitch: Kaisa/Twitch

Twitch follower botters have been up to their old tricks, turning some of the smallest streamers on the platform into the most-followed channels of the last few weeks. 

Building up a steady following is a challenge for pretty much every Twitch streamer. Some can get a helping hand if they’ve got a following elsewhere, or get a boost.

There are plenty of overnight successes on Twitch – be it because a bigger streamer shouted them out, they were featured on the homepage, or they’ve got an incredible niche that works well. However, botting is becoming more and more of a major issue.

For whatever reason, be it to get someone in trouble or to just troll, a number of Twitch users can see their follower numbers spike into the millions, even if they’re just streaming to 10 or 20 viewers. 

Twitch text on purple background
Twitch
Botted followers and viewers are still a big issue on Twitch.

In the past, these bot numbers have propelled some channels into Twitch’s top 20 most-followed channels of all-time, leaving everyone confused.

However, while channels aren’t getting hit with five or seven million botted followers anymore, it’s still happening. So much so that in the last few weeks, quite a few small channels have become some of the fast-growing channels on Twitch. 

That includes channels like Ezzi, Vision2KZN, and Kaisa who have streamed to an average of 40, 6, and 83 viewers respectively. But, they’ve ‘gained’ around 3 million followers each in the past 30 days. Even G2’s HeelMike, who has been botted before, has suffered another artificial boost in followers – being given close to 2.3 million botted followers. 

Breakdown of Twitch's fastest growing channels in 2021
SullyGnome
The top-10 fastest-growing channels for 2021 have all been botted.

HeelMike has had fun with the botting before, as has LosPollosTV – who was botted with almost 2.4 million additional followers in the last month. 

With the exception of nmplol, nine of the top ten “fastest-growing channels” on Twitch are because of follow bots.

Twitch has, and will, remove the botted followers at times, but it’s still a pretty major issue. It takes one wrong step and someone can be banned for something that’s out of their hands. 

it also ruins the ability to keep on track of which streamers are actually growing naturally, which is often a way for viewers to find new streamers to watch. These bot follower attacks could be making it harder for streamers to grow as they deserve to.

Whether or not the streaming platform clamps down on it moving forward is unknown, but it was a persistent problem throughout 2020, and is showing no signs of stopping in the new year.

Twitch streamer Jinny breaks down crying after announcing she’s leaving the US

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:53

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer Jinny cries on stream
Twitch: Jinnytty

Popular Twitch streamer Jinny got emotional on stream after she announced to her viewers that she would be leaving Texas, where she currently lives with fellow streamer Esfand.

28-year-old Jinny started her Twitch channel in November 2017, and since then has gone on to grow a huge following, amassing over 550,000 followers 0n Twitch.

Her fanbase is definitely loyal, and she has even been sent expensive gifts from viewers to her PO box like a Samsung Galaxy tablet, going to show how dedicated her fanbase is.

Due to the global health situation, Jinny moved in with fellow streamer Esfand’s Texas home in March 2020, and since then the pair have been producing hours of chaotic but thoroughly entertaining content for their fans.

Twitch streamer Jinny showing the camera what a fan gifted her
Twitch: Jinnytty
One viewer even gifted Jinny a brand new Samsung Galaxy tablet.

However, on a February 5 stream, Jinny announced to her viewers that she would be leaving Texas to return to Korea.

“After a lot of thinking, and a lot of discussion with Esfand and etc. I think we decided to leave. There are a few reasons why.” She said that after doing some adventure content she’s “probably gonna go back to Korea.”

The first reason for leaving, Jinny explained, was that she and her brother didn’t come to the US to be inside all the time, with her brother moving there with the intention of going on road trips.

“Second of all, I plan to come back in the summer, so I was gonna leave anyway by the end of February so that I can come back in summer, right?” she said, adding she has to leave now anyway due to the fact that she isn’t on a work visa.

Her third reason for leaving is that she doesn’t want to be a “burden” to Esfand while he’s so busy. She said, “it’s not like I’m leaving forever, I’m coming back whenever things are better.”

She kept a brave face on while she explained her decision to her viewers, but Jinny eventually started tearing up. “It makes me feel sad, because things are not, like, working out. But there’s nothing I could do. I mean, all things considered, I think this is the best way.”

After a comforting message from a viewer, that was all it took to make the streamer start crying, looking heartbroken that she’d had to leave without any concrete plan of returning in the summer as she had originally planned.

Viewers continued to send in heartfelt messages to Jinny, as she was clearly hit hard by the decision to leave.

However, it’s clear that she remains positive for the future of not just her channel, but her return to Texas, even if it isn’t what she originally had planned.