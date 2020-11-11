 How much did top Twitch streamers make in 2020? NICKMERCS, xQc, more - Dexerto
How much did top Twitch streamers make in 2020? NICKMERCS, xQc, more

Published: 11/Nov/2020 0:33 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 0:34

by Virginia Glaze

While 2020 has been an especially difficult year for just about everyone, Twitch streaming has become nothing short of a booming business, with quarantined viewers turning to their technology for entertainment — leading to some jaw-dropping revenue for broadcasters, in the process.

While it’s no secret that some of Twitch’s top personalities are raking in obscene amounts of dough, there have been some major changes on the platform in the past year, with names like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek returning to the site after signing to Mixer in 2019.

Taking multi-million dollar buyouts each, it stands to reason that some longtime Twitch viewers would expect these two returning streamers to be at the top of 2020’s highest-paid list — but that is not the case, with some other names taking the title of Twitch’s top earners.

A report from SavingSpot shows that the highest-earning streamers of 2020 are as follows:

#1 – xQc, $1,984,000

It comes as little surprise that Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Overwatch pro and longtime Twitch star, ranks at the top of Twitch’s highest-paid list. According to SavingSpot, Lengyel’s nearly $2 million income this year can be attributed to his “high viewership numbers and ad revenue” — and if his infamous “Among Us” streams with other broadcasters are anything to go by, that’s nothing to sniff at.

SavingSpot Twitch earnings graphic.
SavingSpot
SavingSpot’s 2020 Twitch earnings report found some surprising results for the site’s highest paid streamers.

#2 – NICKMERCS, $1,737,535

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is another huge name on Twitch, who came in at second place in SavingSpot’s highest-paid list. Hailing from Grand Rapids, USA, NICKMERCS is a seriously popular broadcaster, best known for his Fortnite and Call of Duty gameplay. Considering he’s got over 4.5 million followers on Twitch, it makes sense he’d be one of the site’s highest-paid streamers.

#3 – Ibai, $1,373,605

Not all of Twitch’s top earners are Americans; in fact, the site’s third-highest paid streamer hails from Barcelona, Spain, and boasts well over 3.5 million followers for his gaming content. Raking in over $1.3 million, Ibai’s earnings just go to show that Twitch allows talent from all over the world to shine and find an audience.

SavingSpot geographical map showing Twitch's top earners by location.
SavingSpot
Regions like Spain and Brazil have turned out a large number of popular streamers, according to this graphic from SavingSpot.

Other top earners for the site include:

#4 – Odablock, $1,298,619
#5 – TimTheTatman, $1,210,739
#6 – AuronPlay, $1,209,556
#7 – TheRealKnossi, $1,068,310
#8 – HasanAbi, $1,062,826
#9 – RonnieRadkeOfficial, $971,978
#10 – Castro_1021, $966,387

What do you think of SavingSpot’s 2020 list? Were there any names that surprised you? Who do you think will come out on top next year? Let us know on Twitter @Dexerto and stay tuned to keep up with more Twitch news!

Pokemon

Steve Aoki announces celebrity Pokemon card opening Twitch stream

Published: 10/Nov/2020 23:08

by Brent Koepp
steve aoki pokemon card poster
Instagram: @realkingpokemon / Dim Mak

Pokemon TCG

Popular musician Steve Aoki is hosting a Pokemon TCG box opening live on Twitch. The star-studded stream will feature Logan Paul, Rob Kardashian, former rapper Logic, and more.

Pokemon trading cards have become all the rage in 2020 after influencer Logan Paul put a major spotlight on the hobby in September. Since then, prices of the Nintendo collectibles have exploded in value, with former rapper Logic even dropping $226k on a 1st Edition Charizard.

To celebrate its rise in popularity, chart-topping DJ Steve Aoki is teaming up with Twitch for a major TCG box opening livestream. The special event will feature celebrities as they break open a 1999 Base Set booster box in front of viewers.

pokemon booster box
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Aoki will break open a base set booster box live on Twitch.

Steve Aoki hosts major Twitch Pokemon card opening stream

The Twitch event was first revealed by famous TCG collector Gary ‘King Pokemon’ who previously starred on hit reality TV show Pawn Stars. The enthusiast uploaded a poster featuring Aoki on Instagram, and announced the stream’s details.

“Hey everybody. Here’s the promotional ad for the livestream Sunday. Let’s blast it all over the Internet,” he wrote. According to the post, the broadcast will be a charity event with all proceeds going to the Aoki Foundation.

The epic Pokemon card opening will take place on Sunday, November 15, and will go live on Twitch at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Viewers can expect appearances from stars such as Logan Paul and Logic – who have both been huge advocates for the Nintendo game.

 

TCG fans will be well familiar with Gary King Pokemon, who is known to have the most extensive collection of cards in the entire world. In October, Logan Paul flew to his house in Las Vegas where he purchased one of his PSA 10 Charizards for a record-breaking $150k.

logan paul with gary from pawn stars
YouTube: Logan Paul
Paul buys rare Charizard card for $150k off of Pawn Stars Gary.

While it is not entirely clear if the base set booster box being opened is a 1st edition, even the unlimited print run is worth an insane amount of money. As of October, a perfect condition Charizard from that set has sold as high as $30k.

Pokemon card fever has seemed to have taken over sites like YouTube and Twitch. Viewers tuning in live for the special Aoki broadcast will be sure to get floods of nostalgia as they hunt for the rarest holographics.