Dafran announces Twitch streaming return in shocking farm career update - Dexerto

Dafran announces Twitch streaming return in shocking farm career update

Published: 11/Nov/2020 20:21

by Michael Gwilliam
Dafran works on a farm
Instagram/farmerdafran

Dafran

Retired Overwatch League pro and popular Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca made headlines when he decided to give up streaming to become a farmer. Now, the Danish DPS prodigy has revealed he will be returning to Twitch in a new update.

On June 2, Dafran shocked the world when he revealed he would be quitting Twitch to start a new life as a farmer.

While many didn’t believe the Overwatch star would actually make the jump, their doubts were silenced when he didn’t stream after making the announcement and seemingly disappearing from the internet.

As it turns out, Dafran had been working on a farm nearby, and even quit school to help grow fruits and vegetables.

 

Despite Dafran seemingly learning a lot and enjoying his new job working alongside an experienced farmer, in a subsequent update, he revealed he was moving on.

“Got the house for the farm!” he exclaimed in a November 11 tweet. “In 3 months I move in and can get the farm ready for Spring.”

As it turns out, the hitscan player had quit his job because he felt ready to go about farming on his own and run his own business.

“I quit working at Økotopens place, he taught me the basics and I feel ready, very thankful for him,” Dafran said.

However, this also means good news for any fans hoping to see Francesca click heads and dominate in games like Overwatch and Valorant again.

“The plan now is to learn online and stream again, until I can move in,” he added. So, for anyone looking to see if Dafran still has what it takes, he has three months until he moves onto his next farm project.

There is no telling how successful Francesca will be going forward, but it’s clear he has a lot of enthusiasm for the career change. We can’t wait to see how things work out for the ex-Overwatch pro.

Fortnite streamer NickEh30 joins Luminosity Gaming

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:30

by Jacob Hale
NickEh30 Fortnite joins Luminosity Gaming
Luminosity Gaming/Twitter: NickEh30

Luminosity Gaming NickEh30

Luminosity Gaming have officially signed Twitch’s most positive Fortnite streamer, Nicholas ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony, as a content creator.

While other creators have migrated to games such as Warzone, Among Us, Valorant and more in recent months, Nick has stayed loyal to Fortnite, becoming one of the biggest names the game has to offer.

The 25-year-old streamer has continued to make moves since blowing up on Fortnite, officially signing an exclusivity deal with Twitch in August 2019, as well as hosting his own $10k Fortnite tournament that takes place later in November 2020.

He continues to make big moves, now officially signing with Luminosity Gaming who are consistently finding ways to bolster their presence in the esports and livestreaming worlds.

NickEh30 Fortnite Bose headset
Instagram: NickEh30/Bose
NickEh30 is widely loved for his upbeat and positive streams.

“They’ve just been one of those organizations that I’ve talked to and they really have that same emphasis as me, which is community and family,” Nick told us. “And they really, even from that first call that I did with them when I was going through different organizations, you could really tell they had that emphasis on family and community”

This comes barely a month after LG also signed xQc, who has become one of the most-watched broadcasters on Twitch with his Among Us streams, and is helping the organization find the next big streamer in their Rising Stars tournament at EGLX, which ends on Friday, November 13.

This signing marks Nick’s first tenure with a major organization, as well as highlighting Luminosity’s ongoing commitment to building the brand in all corners of the gaming sphere.

As well as its growing base of content creators, LG host teams in Fortnite, Apex Legends and Valorant, as well as owning the Vancouver Titans OWL franchise and Seattle Surge CDL franchise.