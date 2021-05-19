xQc claims Twitch demonetizing Amouranth "saved everybody" on the platform - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel admitted the situation between Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa and Twitch is “scary” and believes she might have been an unfortunate scapegoat that “saved everybody.”

Amouranth shocked the world when she revealed Twitch had completely suspended advertising on her channel. She also claimed they never informed her about it, and she had to pursue the incident and contact them herself.

It could be a sign that the streaming platform is beginning to crack down on the controversial “hot tub meta” weeks after admitting they’re monitoring the situation. However, xQc jumped to her defense, explaining that the situation is a “big topic” that could create headaches for other streamers.

Advertisement

“I think people should chill out for at least a couple of days until there’s [official] communication… because you need to understand that this… is a big topic… This means that things are a little bit adaptive.”

“There’s a lot of people that do the same content that she does. And if everybody does the same content, and something [they did] was [against the] TOS, if one got banned, you guys would all say, ‘Look at the other guys that aren’t being banned.'”

“But now that this is against her and she loses her ads, nobody is saying, ‘But what about the other guys? Why aren’t they losing their ads?'” In other words, he believes people’s opinions could change if someone else was involved.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He also admitted the situation is “kind of scary.” It’s hard to tell what he’s referring to. On the one hand, it could be the fact Twitch can seemingly demonetize streams that aren’t breaking the rules without sufficient warning.

But on the other hand, he could be referring to the possibility that advertisers might have threatened to stop advertising on the platform in fear of being associated with her kind of content.

Read More: xQc fans fear fifth GTA RP ban after NoPixel outburst

Either way, he believes she might have been a scapegoat that “saved everybody” from a similar fate. “I’m not going to lie. This is my true take. This might have saved everybody from losing their ads. This might be a scapegoat for all of us.”

Advertisement

Twitch has yet to comment on the issue, and it’s unclear if other streamers have been affected. However, as far as we can tell, they haven’t.

Read More: GTA doc speaks out after xQc targets them in NoPixel rage

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch and Amouranth for comment. We’ll keep you in the loop if either of them responds.