Amouranth banned on Twitch just weeks after Kick signing

Internet star Amouranth has been mysteriously banned on Twitch just weeks after signing a contract with Kick.

Back in June 2023, Amouranth followed Twitch star xQc by signing a massive streaming deal with Kick, presumably worth millions of dollars.

Just weeks later, on July 18, Amouranth has been hit with a ban on Twitch — but the reason is unknown at the time of writing.

Amouranth banned on Twitch

While Amouranth has yet to reveal the reason behind her sudden ban, her channel shows one of Twitch’s usual ban messages in lieu of her recent VODs.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

The internet star was banned back in May 2023 for just a day as well, but the reason behind the mysterious suspension was never revealed.

The popular streamer signed a deal with Kick back in June, bringing her content over to the platform alongside Twitch, OnlyFans, and social media.

Since then, she has started her day with streams on Twitch that are roughly an hour long before moving over to Kick for the rest of the day.

Amouranth recently risked a ban on Kick, however, by “twerking” on stream — something that is prohibited according to the platform’s Terms of Service.

If she reveals the reason behind her sudden ban on Twitch, we’ll be sure to update this article. Until then, head over to check out how much Amouranth has made after investing in Activision Blizzard.